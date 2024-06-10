Chappell Roan explains why she turned down invitation from White House for Pride performance

Chappell Roan made a bold statement appearing at the Governors Ball Musical Festival in New York over the weekend.
Dressed as the Statue of Liberty, the "Pink Pony Club" singer told the crowd that she had been asked by the White House to perform at a Pride event, but turned them down. Addressing the White House directly via the TV screens, she said, "We want liberty, justice, and freedom for all. When you do that, that's when I'll come."
Turning down the White House is a bold move for an up-and-coming artist, no matter how much of a splash Roan has made in the past year. And some took issue with her comments, insisting that the Biden administration is the most pro-LGBTQ+ administration the United States has ever seen. But others fired back with frustrations over the lack of federal protections that have allowed trans rights and women's rights, specifically, to be trampled on at a state level over the past several years.
There's no question that Roan's comments made an impact and sparked a conversation on social media, with many expressing their appreciation for her willingness to take a stand for what she believes.
At another point during her performance, Roan elaborated on her thoughts about the current state of America, and the reasoning behind her costume.
"I am in drag of the biggest queen of all. But in case you had forgotten what's etched on my pretty little toes, 'Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,'" she said. "That means freedom and trans rights. That means freedom and women's rights. And it especially means...freedom for all oppressed people in occupied territories."
