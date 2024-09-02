16 LGBTQ+ movies & TV shows coming in September 2024 & where to watch them





Courtesy of Marvel Television; Special Occasion Studios; Netflix September kicks off with a long holiday weekend, which is the perfect time to catch up or get started on our new viewing obsession. Good news, there is a lot of great programming by, us, for us, and starring us headed our way this month. Here are the queer and queer-inclusive television and movies you don’t want to miss this September. All film and series descriptions are courtesy of their respective studios and networks.

Tell Me Lies (Season 2) - Sept 4 Photo: Courtesy of Hulu Season two picks up as Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) return to college, not speaking after their dramatic breakup at the start of the summer. Yet, while very much at odds, they find themselves in a new version of their addictive dynamic - which is as infuriating as it is inescapable. Meanwhile, the story expands deeper into the lives of Lucy and Stephen's friend group, as the fallout from Season One impacts all of their lives in unexpected ways. Where to watch: Hulu

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice - Sept 6 Courtesy of Warner Bros Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice's name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem. Where to watch: In Theaters

Lover of Men - Sept 6 Courtesy of Special Occasion Studios Lover Of Men: The Untold History of Abraham Lincoln examines the intimate life of America’s most consequential president. As told by preeminent Lincoln scholars and never before seen photographs and letters, the film details Lincoln’s romantic relationships with men. Lover Of Men widens its lens into the history of human sexual fluidity and focuses on the profound differences between sexual mores of the nineteenth century and those we hold today. The film fills in an important missing piece of American history and challenges the audience to consider why we hold such a limited view of human sexuality. Lover Of Men is not only an exploration of gender roles and sexual identity, but also serves as an examination of American intolerance. Where to watch: In Theaters

Selling Sunset (Season 8) - Sept 6 Courtesy of Netflix Luxe real estate. Major drama. The top real estate brokers at The Oppenheim Group are back! Selling Sunset, a Netflix reality series set in the world of LA’s high-end real estate, follows seven of the city's most successful female realtors who all work under the same roof at the #1 agency in the Hollywood Hills and the Sunset Strip. They work hard and play harder, as they compete with the cutthroat LA market and each other. These ladies will do what it takes to make it to the top of their game, all while trying to keep their personal lives intact. This season, new agents mean new drama. The realtors of The Oppenheim Group return with sleek penthouse listings, personality clashes, and pregnancies — and throw enough shade to cover every cabana in Los Angeles. Welcome to Selling Sunset. Where to watch: Netflix

How to Die Alone - Sept 13 Courtesy of Hulu How to Die Alone follows Mel (Rothwell), a broke, fat, Black JFK airport employee who's never been in love and forgotten how to dream, until an accidental brush with death catapults her on a journey to finally take flight and start living by any means necessary. Where to watch: Hulu

My Old Ass - Sept 13 Courtesy of Prime Video In this fresh coming-of-age story, an 18th birthday mushroom trip brings free-spirited Elliott (Maisy Stella) face-to-face with her wisecracking 39-year-old self (Aubrey Plaza). But when Elliott’s “old ass” starts handing out warnings about what her younger self should and shouldn’t do, Elliott realizes she has to rethink everything about family, love, and what’s becoming a transformative summer. Where to watch: In Theaters

Uglies - Sept 13 Courtesy of Netflix In the future, kids are called "Uglies" until they reach 16 and get surgically transformed into the attractive "Pretties," and move to the glamorous part of town. A precocious teen is threatened with being denied the procedure unless she spies on a pal who skipped the operation and joined a rebellious group. Where to watch: Netflix

The Critic - Sept 13 Courtesy of Greenwich Entertainment Jimmy Erskine (Ian McKellen) is the most feared theatre critic of the age. He lives as flamboyantly as he writes and takes pleasure in savagely taking down any actor who fails to meet his standards. When the owner of the Daily Chronicle newspaper dies, and his son David Brooke (Mark Strong) takes over, Jimmy quickly finds himself at odds with his new boss and his position under threat. In an attempt to preserve the power and influence he holds so sacred, Jimmy strikes a Faustian pact with struggling actress Nina Land (Gemma Arterton), entangling them and Brooke in a thrilling but deadly web of desire, blackmail, and betrayal Where to watch: In theaters

Aaron Hernandez: American Sports Story - Sept 17 Courtesy of Hulu The first installment of FX’s American Sports Story is based on the podcast Gladiator: Aaron Hernandez and Football Inc. from The Boston Globe and Wondery. The 10-episode limited series charts the rise and fall of NFL superstar Aaron Hernandez and explores the disparate strands of his identity, his family, his career, his suicide and their legacy in sports and American culture. Where to watch: Hulu

The Substance - Sept 20 Courtesy of Mubi Have you ever dreamt of a better version of yourself? You, only better in every way. You should try this new product, it's called The Substance. IT CHANGED MY LIFE. With The Substance, you can generate another you: younger, more beautiful, more perfect. You just have to share time -- one week for one, one week for the other. A perfect balance of seven days each... Easy right? If you respect the balance... What could possibly go wrong? Where to watch: In Theaters

Agatha All Along - Sept 18 Courtesy of Marvel Television The infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road… Where to watch: Disney+

Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story - Sept 19 Courtesy of Netflix Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, chronicling the case of the real-life brothers who were convicted in 1996 for the murders of their parents, José and Mary Louise “Kitty” Menendez. While the prosecution argued they were seeking to inherit their family fortune, the brothers claimed - and remain adamant to this day, as they serve life sentences without the possibility of parole - that their actions stemmed out of fear from a lifetime of physical, emotional, and sexual abuse at the hands of their parents. Where to watch: Netflix

La Maison - Sept 20 Courtesy of Apple TV+ High fashion meets high stakes in this realistic behind-the-scenes look at how an iconic fashion house is thrown into scandal and reinvention by a viral video featuring star designer Vincent Ledu (Lambert Wilson), leaving his family’s iconic and legendary haute couture house, LEDU, hanging by a thread. Perle Foster (Amira Casar), Vincent’s former muse who is still in his shadow, teams up with visionary next-generation designer Paloma Castel (Zita Hanrot) to save, evolve and renew the century-old Maison LEDU. Taking advantage of Vincent’s demise, Diane Rovel (Carole Bouquet), the ruthless CEO of the powerful Rovel luxury group, launches an offensive to acquire what she sees as her most important prize: Maison LEDU. To achieve her goal, anything is fair game, as this is more than acquiring just another brand — it’s about revenge. Where to watch: Apple TV+

Grotesquerie - Sept 25 Courtesy of FX In Ryan Murphy’s 10-episode drama series Grotesquerie for FX, a series of heinous crimes have unsettled a small community. “Detective Lois Tryon” feels these crimes are eerily personal, as if someone—or something—is taunting her. At home, Lois grapples with a strained relationship with her daughter, a husband in long-term hospital care and her own inner demons. With no leads and unsure of where to turn, she accepts the help of “Sister Megan,” a nun and journalist with the Catholic Guardian. Sister Megan, with her own difficult past, has seen the worst of humanity, yet she still believes in its capacity for good. Lois, on the other hand, fears the world is succumbing to evil. As Lois and Sister Megan string together clues, they find themselves ensnared in a sinister web that only seems to raise more questions than answers. Where to watch: FX

Social Studies - Sept 27 Courtesy of FX FX’s limited series Social Studies is a groundbreaking, character-driven documentary series that delves into the lives of the first generation of digital natives. Filmed in Los Angeles over a school year, this ambitious social experiment features a diverse group of LA teens who open up their lives and phones to offer an intimate glimpse into how social media has reshaped childhood. From battling bullying, grappling with beauty standards, coping with comparison pressures and racism, exploring sexuality, and making life-altering decisions, their compelling and relatable experiences take us on a raw, visceral and urgent journey through the challenges of growing up in the digital era. Where to watch: FX