'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' stars are serving spooky fashion on the press tour and we are HAUNTED

After decades of cult-classic status and fans clamoring for more, Beetlejuice finally got a sequel, and it exactly the kind of creepy, nostalgic joy we need this spooky season!
Tim Burton reunited with stars Winona Ryder, Michael Keaton, and Catherine O'Hara for the long-awaited sequel to the 1988 original, adding new cast members Jenna Ortega, Willem Dafoe, Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, and Arthur Conti.
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice follows the Deetz family as three generations return home after a tragedy. Lydia (Ryder) is dealing with her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid (Ortega), who accidentally opens a portal to the afterlife. "With trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice's name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem," the press release reads.
Fans may be loving Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, but we are equally obsessed with the fashion choices the cast has made as they've traveled the globe for all of the world premiers. From black and white stripes as an homage to the titular character to gothic-inspired dresses, these stars know how to look the part.
Keep scrolling to see all of the fab fashion that will put you in the mood for spooky season!
New York City, photocall
New York City, photocall
New York City, photocall
Mexico City, movie premier
Mexico City, movie premier
Mexico City, movie premier
Mexico City, movie premier
Mexico City, movie premier
Venice Film Festival, arrivals
Venice Film Festival, arrivals
Venice Film Festival, arrivals
Venice Film Festival, arrivals
Venice Film Festival, arrivals
Venice Film Festival, arrivals
Venice Film Festival, arrivals
Venice Film Festival, arrivals
Venice Film Festival, red carpet
Venice Film Festival, red carpet
Venice Film Festival, red carpet
Venice Film Festival, red carpet
Venice Film Festival, red carpet
Venice Film Festival, red carpet
Venice Film Festival, red carpet
Venice Film Festival, red carpet
Venice Film Festival, red carpet
Venice Film Festival, red carpet
Venice Film Festival, red carpet
Venice Film Festival, movie premier
Venice Film Festival, movie premier
London, movie premier
London, movie premier
London, movie premier
London, movie premier
London, movie premier
