18 star-studded pics from the premiere of 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story'
| 09/20/24
Courtesy Netflix Studios
Ryan Murphy’s latest foray into the true crime genre premiered yesterday, and the star-studded cast was on the red carpet to celebrate!
After focusing on Jeffrey Dahmer for the first season of Monsters, for the second season, Murphy is tackling a brutal murder from 1989. Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story chronicles the events that led to Lyle and Erik killing their parents and the headline-making trial that followed, and stars Cooper Koch and and Nicholas Alexander Chavez as the titular brother, with Chloë Sevigny and Javier Bardem playing their parents.
The whole cast, including Nathan Lane, Ari Graynor, and frequent Murphy collaborator Leslie Grossman, all appeared on the red carpet at the L.A. premiere of the new Netflix series.
“I think it was easy for people in the beginning to think these two spoiled rich kids will kill their parents for the money, for the inheritance, but it’s much more complicated,” Lane, who plays Vanity Fair reporter Dominick Dunne told The Hollywood Reporter on the carpet. “It doesn’t change the fact that they committed this horrific act, but I think maybe you start to understand what led to that.”
Season three of the controversial show is already in the works and will feature Charlie Hannam playing serial killer Ed Gein.
All nine episodes of Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story are now available on Netflix.
Courtesy Netflix Studios
Courtesy Netflix Studios
Courtesy Netflix Studios
Courtesy Netflix Studios
Courtesy Netflix Studios
Courtesy Netflix Studios
Courtesy Netflix Studios
Courtesy Netflix Studios
Courtesy Netflix Studios
Courtesy Netflix Studios
Courtesy Netflix Studios
Courtesy Netflix Studios
Courtesy Netflix Studios
Courtesy Netflix Studios
Courtesy Netflix Studios
Courtesy Netflix Studios
Courtesy Netflix Studios
Courtesy Netflix Studios
Nikki Aye is a photojournalist and the digital photo editor for equalpride’s full family of publications. As a lifelong activist, Nikki is passionate about telling the important stories shaping our queer historical narrative.
Nikki Aye is a photojournalist and the digital photo editor for equalpride’s full family of publications. As a lifelong activist, Nikki is passionate about telling the important stories shaping our queer historical narrative.
Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.
Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.