The Top 10 Most Popular LGBTQ+ Shows On Netflix According To The Numbers May Surprise You

XO Kitty, Queen Charlotte, and Ginny & Georgia
Courtesy of Netflix

The streaming giant finally released the number of viewers each show got this year and the results are not what we expected!

One of Hollywood’s complaints amid the Writers Guild and SAG-AFTRA strikes was that the streaming services refused to publicize their viewership numbers. Now, Netflix has announced that they will begin releasing this data twice a year, starting with details of their most-watched content from January to June of 2023, and the data is surprising!

We weren’t shocked to see shows like Wednesday, The Outer Banks, and You at the top of the list, but we were pleasantly surprised to see some LGBTQ+ representation there, too. Both Ginny & Georgia and Queen Charlotte made it into the top 10, and series like XO Kitty and Shadow and Bone did well too, but we were equally surprised to see that some beloved queer shows didn’t even break the top 500. The Spanish teen soap opera Elite and the action-packed Warrior Nun were below 600 on the list.

With so many more queer shows raking in viewers than would have ever been possible even a decade ago, let’s hope Hollywood studios having access to these numbers encourages to invest more in series with LGBTQ+ representation. If they could stop cancelling our favorite queer shows that would be great, too.

Check out the top 10 queer TV shows on Netflix, according to the data!"

All film descriptions are courtesy of Netflix.

Ginny & Georgia

How do you live with the knowledge that your mother is a murderer? That's what Ginny is going to have to figure out. Burdened with the new understanding that Kenny - her step-dad - didn't die of natural causes, now Ginny must deal with the fact that Georgia not only killed, she killed to protect Ginny. Georgia on the other hand would much prefer that the past be left in the past, after all, she's got a wedding to plan! But the funny thing about Georgia's past is that it never stays buried for long...

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Betrothed against her will to King George, young Charlotte arrives in London on her wedding day and faces scrutiny from the monarch's cunning mother. Betrothed against her will to King George, young Charlotte arrives in London on her wedding day and faces scrutiny from the monarch's cunning mother.

XO Kitty

Teen matchmaker Kitty Song Covey thinks she knows everything there is to know about love. But when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, she'll soon realize that relationships are a lot more complicated when it’s your own heart on the line.

Shadow and Bone

Dark forces conspire against orphan mapmaker Alina Starkov when she unleashes an extraordinary power that could change the fate of her war-torn world.

Never Have I Ever

Never Have I Ever is a coming-of-age comedy about the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl. The series stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, an overachieving high school student who has a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations.

That '90s Show

It’s 1995 and Leia Forman is desperate for some adventure in her life or at least a best friend who isn’t her dad. When she arrives in Point Place to visit her grandparents, Red and Kitty, Leia finds what she’s looking for right next door when she meets the dynamic and rebellious Gwen. With the help of Gwen’s friends, including her lovable brother Nate, his smart, laser-focused girlfriend Nikki, the sarcastic and insightful Ozzie, and the charming Jay, Leia realizes adventure could happen there just like it did for her parents all those years ago. Excited to reinvent herself, she convinces her parents to let her stay for the summer. With a basement full of teens again, Kitty is happy the Forman house is now a home for a new generation and Red is, well...Red.

Next in Fashion

Next in Fashion, the high-stakes design competition series that embraces the fun in fashion, is returning to Netflix for a second season. Fashion designer and TV personality Tan France is joined by new co-host, A-list global superstar, supermodel and style icon Gigi Hadid. A group of up-and-coming, incredibly talented designers will compete for the chance to walk away with a prize of $200,000 and the chance to share their designs with the world. This season features guest judges from every corner of the style world, including Hailey Bieber, Emma Chamberlain, Bella Hadid and Donatella Versace.

Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The series is about the life of Jeffrey Dahmer, and how he became one of the most notorious serial killers in America. His murders were executed in Bath Township, Ohio, West Allis, Wisconsin, and Milwaukee, Wisconsin between 1978 and 1991.

The Circle

tatus and strategy collide in this social experiment and competition show where online players flirt, befriend and catfish their way toward $100000.

The Ultimatum Queer Love

In The Ultimatum: Queer Love, five new couples, made up of women and non-binary people, are at a crossroads in their relationship. One partner is ready for marriage, the other may have doubts. An ultimatum is issued. And in just over eight weeks, each couple will either get married, or get out, after they each choose new potential partners in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different futures.

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

