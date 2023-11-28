15 Reasons Every Gay Man Should Own (And Wear) A Jockstrap

Shutterstock
Jockstraps are multipurpose!
If you've never worn a jockstrap, be warned: one pair will quickly turn into 10.
Jocks are underrated for many reasons, but a lot of men still seem hesitant to wear them and make them part of their wardrobe.
Let's take a look at 15 reasons every gay guy should own and wear AT LEAST one pair.
Shutterstock
1. Everyone can wear them
The straight boys, the gay boys, the muscly boys, the bigger boys, and everybody in between can and does wear jock straps. We'll delve more into the why coming up, but everyone can rock a jock.
Shutterstock
2. Everyone looks good in them
Just like everyone being able to wear one if they choose, I reiterate: Everyone can rock a jock. The way it makes everything look and feel is a major reason people buy them, but the fact that no one can look bad in one plays a big part, too.
3. They’re shockingly comfortable
Briefs can ride up in the front and back, but jockstraps don’t. They’re surprisingly more comfortable than briefs (if you get the correct size).
Shutterstock
4. Breathability
Honestly, wearing a jock really helps with breathability down there. Sometimes boxers or briefs or other underwear can feel more constricting and cause chaffing if you sweat a lot, but jock straps help prevent the athlete’s itch.
Shutterstock
5. Makes exercising easier
Jockstraps were initially created to help athletes and they’re designed to help minimize any shifting you may experience during exercise, so wearing one when you’re lifting, doing cardio, or yoga, a jock will make the exercise easier.
6. You will feel confident
Fact: wearing sexy underwear boosts your confidence. I’m not sure the science behind it, but there’s no doubt about it. You feel like a million bucks when you wear something a little more risque down there.
7. It keeps everything in the upright and locked position
It’s like a sports bra for men. Jock straps keep everything from moving around when there’s some turbulence.
8. They accentuate your assets
Enhancing both the front and back parts you perhaps want to look a little larger or firmer.
9. It’s a kink/fetish for many men
Sexy underwear is a kink for many gay men. So if you’re hooking up with someone new and surprise them with your undies, they’ll be very aroused.
10. They come in various styles fitting all your JS needs
I cannot tell you how many types there are. Anything and everything you could possibly imagine from colors, to fabrics, to cuts, to doesigns. You can never have enough.
11. They can be affordable (if you know where to look)
So if you go online to the actual store themselves, jockstraps can be between 20 and 40 bucks (sometimes even more)! This is ridiculous and a complete waste of money. Last week, the 8 pairs of jockstraps and thongs I bought were less than $40 total. (Still, I may have gone a little bit overboard...I’m aware...) I use these two websites. They have daily deals and are super cheap. Cheapundies and aliexpress.
12. It’s fabulous foreplay
Don’t take them off right away as you’re getting intimate with your partner or casual encounter.
Wear them. Play with them. They make for incredible foreplay.
13. Makes laundry less work
Just throw them in. They’re done quickly. You can hang them to dry and it only takes only a few hours. No folding afterward. They don’t take much space in your dresser. They're the ideal article of clothing.
14. Spices up your boring attire
Knowing you have something sexy and fun underneath your boring suit can make you feel a little naughty, spicing up your mundane work attire (and life).
15. It’s sexy AF
If you don’t think so by now, I don’t know what else I can say. Just yes.