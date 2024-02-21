Jungkook's 2024 Calvin Klein photoshoot has us hyperventilating

Jungkook is the one!
Jungkook (oftentimes referred to as Jung Kook) is one of the biggest heartthrobs in K-pop history. His band, BTS, has released five studio albums over the years: 2014’s Dark & Wild, 2016’s Wings, 2018’s Love Yourself: Tear, 2020’s Map of the Soul: 7, and 2020’s Be. The band has also released various concert films in theaters, including the latest BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas released in 2023.
As a solo artist, Jungkook was featured in Charlie Puth’s “Left and Right” and went on to release his debut studio album Golden in Nov. 2023. Jungkook is now also becoming a bona fide fashion model for a few brands — which includes a sexy new photoshoot and ad for Calvin Klein.
