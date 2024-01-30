Scroll To Top
Entertainment

A beer company put a gay bear twist on the Jeremy White's Calvin Klein ad & has our ATTENTION

A beer company put a gay bear twist on the Jeremy White's Calvin Klein ad & has our ATTENTION

Jeremy Allen White and Gerrard Woodward
Calvin Klein/YouTube; @brlobeer/Instagram

The Bear is being parodied by a bear!

Jeremy Allen White, star of The Iron Claw, made us all swoon earlier this month when his Calvin Klein underwear campaign went viral. Now, a German beer company has created its own version of the sexy ads, but with a very gay twist!

Beer company BRLO is trying to popularize their non-alcoholic lager by creating a parody of the steamy ad and playing off White’s now iconic role on The Bear by casting a bear to play a version of him in the hopes of catering to gay men.

In the original Calvin Klein commercial, White is seen running up a set of stairs to a rooftop, stripping off layers of clothing as he goes until he’s down to a pair of boxer briefs and sneakers. Then he starts working out, and our brains short-circuited.

In case you were living under a rock and somehow missed it:

The beer ad is nearly identical, except it features burly out gay actor Gerrard Woodward in a pair of briefs. The German beer maker also pushed the envelope a little further, ending their ad with Woodward jumping onto a couch in the buff, with pixels covering his NSFW bits, whereas the original ad shows off White's bulge fully encased in underwear

“Full-bodied, juicy and without the headache the morning after, it’s the perfect choice – not just in Dry January,” BRLO wrote on social media.


BRLO also took a series of black and white photographs of Woodward in his tighty whities, mimicking some of the Calvin Klein pictures taken of White.

“I was in love with the idea right from the beginning,” Woodward told Into More. “I saw the comedy of it right away and knew they were onto something. Everyone came with such great intentions. I’d already worked recently with Charley Stadler the Director, and the creative Reza Ramezani Chief Creative Officer at Deloitte Central Europe, came into it with the best vibes, which made me feel excited for it!”

So now, whether you’re hot for a hard body or a cuddly bear, you’re covered!

From Your Site Articles
EntertainmentGayCelebrities
jeremy allen whitethe bearthe iron clawbrlo beer companybeer adcalvin kleincalvin klein adcelebritiesentertainmentgay
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

44 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Read Full Bio