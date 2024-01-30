A beer company put a gay bear twist on the Jeremy White's Calvin Klein ad & has our ATTENTION

Jeremy Allen White, star of The Iron Claw, made us all swoon earlier this month when his Calvin Klein underwear campaign went viral. Now, a German beer company has created its own version of the sexy ads, but with a very gay twist!

Beer company BRLO is trying to popularize their non-alcoholic lager by creating a parody of the steamy ad and playing off White’s now iconic role on The Bear by casting a bear to play a version of him in the hopes of catering to gay men.

In the original Calvin Klein commercial, White is seen running up a set of stairs to a rooftop, stripping off layers of clothing as he goes until he’s down to a pair of boxer briefs and sneakers. Then he starts working out, and our brains short-circuited.

In case you were living under a rock and somehow missed it:

The beer ad is nearly identical, except it features burly out gay actor Gerrard Woodward in a pair of briefs. The German beer maker also pushed the envelope a little further, ending their ad with Woodward jumping onto a couch in the buff, with pixels covering his NSFW bits, whereas the original ad shows off White's bulge fully encased in underwear “Full-bodied, juicy and without the headache the morning after, it’s the perfect choice – not just in Dry January,” BRLO wrote on social media.