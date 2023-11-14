This Designer Undies Brand Launched A Steamy New Collection & We’re Looking On Respectfully

Courtesy of SUKREW
Have you ever seen a man in his underwear and thought, 'I need to get in those briefs?' First of all, same. But also get ready to feel that and more — respectfully, of course — when you get a peek at International underwear brand SUKREW's latest collection, Domino.
So here’s the rundown, this monochromatic, black-and-white collection features three designs: Classic Brief, Jockstrap, and Thong.
The classic cut features “ a large, contoured pouch with high-cut front and back leg line for ultimate comfort” which sounds very functional, but also is it getting hot in here? The Jockstrap features a low-rise front with an oval front hole opening for a ”fitted soft feel.” OK, yes it's definitely hot in here. And finally, the Thong is the best of all worlds, as it is a brief, jock and thong hybrid. In other words, it's a brief in the front and jock in the back with a V-shaped cut-out and fabric thong.
For those unfamiliar with the brand it was founded by East London designer Kingsley Hamilton with the mission of making underwear that is expertly designed to fit the body so that you can “pack a punch whatever the occasion,” according to the press release. “ “We aim to create underwear that makes you look and feel sexy without restriction or discomfort. We’ve never compromised on comfort, providing underwear with sex appeal that can be worn all day long,” says Kingsley.
The new collection is for sale on SUKREW’s site. But enough talk, let’s peep these undies.
All photos courtesy of SUKREW.
The Classic Briefs
The Jockstrap
The Vthong