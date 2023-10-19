Scroll To Top
MTV EMAs Canceled Due To 'Devastating Events In Israel And Gaza'

MTV EMAs Canceled Due To 'Devastating Events In Israel And Gaza'

MTV EMA 2023 logo
MTV

This is is the first time the music award ceremony has ever been canceled.

No EMAs this year.

Organizers of the MTV Europe Music Awards announced today that the event has been canceled due to the “devastating events in Israel and Gaza.”

The award ceremony was set to be held in Paris on November 5, but will no longer go forward at all this year, marking the first time the show has been canceled since it began in 1994. “Given the volatility of world events, we have decided not to move forward with the 2023 MTV EMAs out of an abundance of caution for the thousands of employees, crew members, artists, fans, and partners who travel from all corners of the world to bring the show to life,” a statement from a Paramount spokesperson reads.

“The MTV EMAs are an annual celebration of global music. As we watch the devastating events in Israel and Gaza continue to unfold, this does not feel like a moment for a global celebration,” the statement continues. “With thousands of lives already lost, it is a moment of mourning. We look forward to hosting the MTV EMAs again in November of 2024.”


On top of the continued conflict between Israel and Hamas that has caused a humanitarian crisis in Gaza, France is also reeling from the stabbing of a high school teacher and several bomb threats across the country’s airports, Variety reports.

The award show only announced on Tuesday that their full lineup of performances would include BTS's Jung Kook, former Little Mix star Leigh-Anne, Reneé Rapp, Sabrina Carpenter, Coi Leray, David Guetta, Rema, the Kid Laroi, PinkPantheress.

Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj were all nominated for best artist this year.

