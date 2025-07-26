 
9 spiciest lesbian moments in Netflix's The Hunting Wives that sent me

Buckle up! Malin Akerman and Brittany Snow are taking Netflix viewers on a wild, sapphic ride.

Brittany Snow as Sophie O'Neil and Malin Akerman as Margo Banks on The Hunting Wives

Brittany Snow as Sophie O'Neil and Malin Akerman as Margo Banks on The Hunting Wives.

Netflix
Jade Delgado
Jade Delgado
July 26 2025 / 5:52 PM
Jade Delgado
At the heart of The Hunting Wives is a powerhouse of female creative talent whose collective vision brings this sizzling sapphic drama to life. The series is adapted from May Cobb’s bestselling novel, and Cobb was deeply involved on set throughout production, helping to shape the story’s transition from page to screen. Showrunner Rebecca Cutter, known for Hightown and Gotham, leads a talented team of four female directors — Cheryl Dunye (The Watermelon Woman), Jennifer Getzinger (Mad Men), Melanie Mayron (Jane the Virgin), and Julie Anne Robinson (Bridgerton) — each contributing their unique perspective. Together, they craft a vivid, female-driven narrative where sapphic desire, secrets, and small-town intrigue intertwine in the most addictive way.

On screen, Brittany Snow shines as Sophie O’Neil, drawn into the orbit of Malin Akerman’s enigmatic socialite, Margo Banks. The series weaves a tangled web of passion, betrayal, and mystery centered on Margo — a magnetic queen bee whose pull is impossible to resist. Jaime Ray Newman (The Punisher) delivers a standout performance as Callie, Margo’s... friend. Alongside them, Katie Lowes (Scandal), Chrissy Metz (This Is Us), and Dermot Mulroney (My Best Friend’s Wedding) bring depth, complexity, and humor to the ensemble.

An intriguing layer to the drama is that these characters navigate secret lives within a conservative, Republican community. The show explores the tension between their polished public images and the hidden desires and betrayals boiling beneath the surface.

From simmering small-town secrets to sizzling lesbian fireworks, here are 9 sapphic moments from The Hunting Wives that sent me:

Warning! Spoilers for The Hunting Wives follow.

Sophie meets Margo: Bathroom shock and sapphic sparks (Episode 1)

Brittany Snow as Sophie O'Neil on The Hunting Wives.

Brittany Snow as Sophie O'Neil on The Hunting Wives.

Netflix

Sophie O'Neil meets Margo Banks in the bathroom. As Margo undresses, Sophie's jaw hits the floor faster than Margo's silky green dress. Sophie looks thirsty, and we're all screaming!

Malin Akerman as Margo Banks on The Hunting Wives

Malin Akerman as Margo Banks on The Hunting Wives.

Netflix

Sophie, who is stunned at first, proceeds to zip up Margo's dress.

Brittany Snow as Sophie O'Neil and Malin Akerman as Margo Banks on The Hunting Wives

Brittany Snow as Sophie O'Neil and Malin Akerman as Margo Banks on The Hunting Wives.

Netflix

Margo and Sophie stare at each other. They clearly love the view, and so do we.

Drinking, shooting, and shifting loyalties (Episode 1)

Jaime Ray Newman as Callie, Joyce Glenn as Monae, Malin Akerman as Margo, Alexandria DeBerry as Taylor on The Hunting Wives

Jaime Ray Newman as Callie, Joyce Glenn as Monae, Malin Akerman as Margo, Alexandria DeBerry as Taylor on The Hunting Wives.

Netflix

Sophie meets Margo’s circle — a group of wives who “love to shop, hunt, and drink.” Margo teaches Sophie how to shoot a rifle. Margo and her friend Callie “always pull for each other,” but not this time.

Malin Akerman as Margo Banks and Brittany Snow as Sophie O'Neil on\u00a0The Hunting Wives

Malin Akerman as Margo Banks and Brittany Snow as Sophie O'Neil on The Hunting Wives.

Netflix

During the cabin trip, Margo teaches Sophie how to shoot a rifle.

Jaime Ray Newman as Callie on The Hunting Wives

Jaime Ray Newman as Callie on The Hunting Wives.

Netflix

One thing about Callie: She is pressed and jealous about whatever's going on between Sophie and Margo. If a person ever sends you this image, start getting ready for a bumpy ride.

Bar night body shots: Jealousy and tension rising (Episode 1)

Margo Banks, Sophie O'Neil, Callie, Monae, and Taylor are at a table top at the bar, The Hunting Wives

The bar scene on The Hunting Wives season 1.

Netflix

The girls hit the bar and kick things off with not just any kind of shot… But body shots! Callie isn't thrilled about the attention Margo's giving Sophie. The tension? Palpable. The drama? Just getting started.

Margo Banks licks salt off of Sophie O'Neil's shoulder at the bar, The Hunting Wives

Malin Akerman as Margo Banks and Brittany Snow as Sophie O'Neil on The Hunting Wives.

Netflix

Eventually, Margo is seen licking salt off of Sophie's shoulder, and viewers are locked in to keep watching the hit Netflix series.

Head over boots (Episode 2)

Jaime Ray Newman as Callie on The Hunting Wives

Jaime Ray Newman as Callie on The Hunting Wives.

Netflix

Callie takes one last look at herself in the mirror and kicks her leg out when opening the door for Margo — a scene that is still sending me, given how clear it is that there's more than just hospitality in the air. Giddy up, girls!

In a moment of passion, Margo Banks grabs Callie's face to kiss her, The Hunting Wives

Malin Akerman as Margo and Jaime Ray Newman as Callie on The Hunting Wives.

Netflix

In a moment of passion, Margo and Callie share a very steamy kiss in the foyer.

First kisses and guilty pleasures (Episode 3)

Malin Akerman as Margo Banks and Brittany Snow as Sophie O'Neil on\u00a0The Hunting Wives

Malin Akerman as Margo Banks and Brittany Snow as Sophie O'Neil on The Hunting Wives.

Netflix

This show has everything: First kisses, a game of Spin the Bottle, and some questionable age gaps. It's quite a ride!

Margo and Sophie share a hot kiss during the game, and viewers are once again locked in for the ride.

Brad reacting to Margo Banks and Sophie O'Neil kissing, The Hunting Wives

Malin Akerman as Margo, Jaime Ray Newman as Callie, and George Ferrier as Brad on The Hunting Wives.

Netflix

Margo and Sophie kiss each other after a game of Spin the Bottle, and Brad (played by George Ferrier) is geeking out.

And Brad should just leave! No shade.

Sober, sexy, and sapphic AF (Episode 4)

Brittany Snow as Sophie O'Neil and Malin Akerman as Margo Banks on\u00a0The Hunting Wives

Brittany Snow as Sophie O'Neil and Malin Akerman as Margo Banks on The Hunting Wives.

Netflix

Episode 4 shows Sophie passionately kissing Margo and grabbing her neck. Overall, The Hunting Wives is sassy and sharp — dripping with sapphic vibes, as well as wives who know how to stand on business.

Malin Akerman as Margo Banks and Brittany Snow as Sophie O'Neil on\u00a0The Hunting Wives

Malin Akerman as Margo Banks and Brittany Snow as Sophie O'Neil on The Hunting Wives.

Netflix

Margo and Sophie are giddy and smiling while spending time under the sheets in bed.

Soap opera slap and toxic behavior (Episode 6)

Brittany Snow as Sophie O'Neil (back of her head) and Malin Akerman as Margo Banks on The Hunting Wives

Brittany Snow as Sophie O'Neil (back of her head) and Malin Akerman as Margo Banks on The Hunting Wives.

Netflix

Episode 6 shows an angrier side of Margo and Sophie. This motel showdown hits hard, and if you've been in a toxic relationship before, this scene could feel triggering.

Sophie O'Neil was just slapped by Margo Banks and is angry, The Hunting Wives

Brittany Snow as Sophie O'Neil (back of her head) and Malin Akerman as Margo Banks on The Hunting Wives.

Netflix

College flashback: Sophie's roommate romance (Episode 7)

Sophie O'Neil's college roommate kisses her, The Hunting Wives

The Hunting Wives scene in episode 7.

Netflix

A glimpse into Sophie's college days reveals a tender yet complicated romance with her roommate, as she grapples with her identity. The two of them share a kiss.

Brittany Snow as Sophie O'Neil on\u00a0The Hunting Wives

Brittany Snow as Sophie O'Neil on The Hunting Wives.

Netflix

Sophie is confused.

Not on my 2025 bingo card (Episode 8)

Brittany Snow as Sophie O'Neil and Malin Akerman as Margo Banks on The Hunting Wives

Brittany Snow as Sophie O'Neil and Malin Akerman as Margo Banks on The Hunting Wives.

Netflix

Overall, both Snow and Akerman deliver bold performances in scenes oozing with tension and desire, like this standout moment, 18 minutes into this season 1 finale, where Sophie and Margo kiss each other passionately and take each other's clothes off.

Malin Akerman as Margo Banks and Brittany Snow as Sophie O'Neil on\u00a0The Hunting Wives

Malin Akerman as Margo Banks and Brittany Snow as Sophie O'Neil on The Hunting Wives.

Netflix

Malin Akerman as Margo Banks and Brittany Snow as Sophie O'Neil on\u00a0The Hunting Wives

Malin Akerman as Margo Banks and Brittany Snow as Sophie O'Neil on The Hunting Wives.

Netflix

Sophie and Margo enjoy a cigarette as they hang out in bed.

Honorable mention No. 1: They hunt (Episode 3)

Monae, Taylor, Jill, and Margo Banks watch Sophie O'Neil prepare to fire her rifle in the woods, The Hunting Wives

The wives watch as Sophie shoots at wild boar

Netflix

The wives go hunting. Margo insists Sophie take the first shot at a boar Sophie called “cute.”

3 wild boar feast on watermelon in the woods, one boar runs away, The Hunting Wives

Wild boar grub on some watermelon

Netflix

Sophie hits it — but the aftermath is anything but cute, especially for animal lovers.

Honorable mention No. 2: Plot twist! (Episode 7)

Callie's is behind her husband and watching him in bed, The Hunting Wives

Jaime Ray Newman as Callie and Branton Box as Sheriff Jonny on The Hunting Wives.

Netflix

Callie and her husband, Sheriff Jonny, aren't the most obvious couple for us to guess that they'd be playing around with strap-ons, but we're also not complaining. Come through, power couple!

Branton Box as Sheriff Jonny and Jaime Ray Newman as Callie on The Hunting Wives

Branton Box as Sheriff Jonny and Jaime Ray Newman as Callie on The Hunting Wives.

Netflix

Callie's husband lays in bed satisfied, Callie puts their strap-on away.

Be sure to check out The Hunting Wives—streaming now on Netflix.

Watch Now: Pride Today
