



Moments in Jockstrap History: Chris Evans in ‘Honey Don’t’ and Alan Ritchson in ‘Blue Mountain State’ Universal Pictures ; Julio Macias/Shutterstock; United Artists This year marks the 151st anniversary of the invention of the jockstrap, and we love this sexy (and super gay!) undergarment so much it really should be a national holiday. Listen, we love all styles of underwear, but there is something extra hot about a jockstrap. From accentuating a guys...ahem...bulge to showing off them cheeks, there is a ton to love about jocks. While we mainly associate jockstraps with gay men, history has proven that everyone looks sexy as hell in a jockstrap! And a walk down memory lane reminded us that countless hot celebs have sported the tantalizing underwear over the years, from Rob Lowe in the '80s to Troye Sivan at the Met Gala. Is it getting hot in here, or is it just us?

Hudson Williams See on Instagram Hudson Williams made fans weak in the knees with his steamy role in Heated Rivalry, but now the young actor has flooded everyone's basement with his cover shoot for Wonderland magazine, where he was pictured in various stages of undress, including a shot of him dripping wet wearing a red lace thong, and a sexy photo of him in nothing but a black jockstrap. Yum.

Nicholas Galitzine Nicholas Galitzine has played a ton of gay characters, but even when he’s playing a straight himbo, he’s still a little bit queer. In the Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri raunchy queer comedy Bottoms, Galitzine is seen eating cereal while wearing just a red jockstrap and football shoulder pads. It’s a good look, one that the actor liked so much, he decided to keep it!

Rob Lowe in 'Youngblood' media4.giphy.com Eighties heartthrob and current Daddy Rob Lowe looked smoking hot in a jock strap when he starred in the hockey movie Youngblood in 1986. All of a sudden, we have a desire to start watching NHL games!

Alan Ritchson in 'Blue Mountain State' Alan Ritchson is no stranger to a jockstrap. Not only was he frequently photographed in one when he worked as an underwear model, but he also sported the sexy undergarment in a hazing episode of the raunchy teen comedy series Blue Mountain State back in the early 2010s. Now, if only we could get him to wear one on Reacher!

Michael Ontkean In the 1977 hockey comedy Slap Shot, Michael Ontkean does a strip tease on the ice, ripping off all his hockey gear and throwing it into the crowd until he's left in just his skates and a jockstrap. It's a great scene and Ontkean looks fab, but not having star Paul Newman join him in celebrating while wearing only a jockstrap is a travesty!

Elvis Prestley Apparently, Elvis Priestly once owned a monogrammed, rhinestone-encrusted jockstrap that his long-time friend Jimmy Velvet claims a fan once gave the King of Rock 'n' Roll. If you want to own a little piece of history that possibly once touched Elvis' junk, then you're in luck because Paul Fraser Collectibles is selling it for just over $33,000.

Russell Crowe The leather jockstrap Russell Crowe donned in the 2005 boxing drama Cinderella Man has a storied history. First, Crowe auctioned it off as a part of his "divorce auction," where it was purchased (along with other memorabilia) by the late-night HBO show Last Week Tonight with John Oliver. Then, John Oliver gifted the jockstrap and the rest of the collection to the last operating Blockbuster Video in the state of Alaska. Sadly, that location closed, and all of the memorabilia was sent to the very last remaining Blockbuster in Bend, OR, but the jockstrap was missing when the items arrived, and no one knows what happened to it. So, what sneaky Blockbuster employee has it in a glass case in their house?

Kristen Stewart on the cover of 'Rolling Stone' Earlier this year, conservatives threw a fit when Kristen Stewart posed on the cover of Rolling Stone wearing nothing but an open leather vest and jockstrap while promoting her lesbian thriller Love Lies Bleeding. The image is so hot there hasn't been a day since it dropped that we haven't thought about it!

Brooke Lynn Hynes Drag Race season 11 star and host of Canada's Drag RAce Brooke Lynn Hytes nearly broke the internet back in 2019 when she announced she was releasing a line of jockstraps but posting pictures of some hot guy wearing a jockstrap with "Hytes" written on the waistband.

Zac Efron in 'Dirty Grandpa' Courtesy of Lionsgate Zac Efron wore a particularly strange jockstrap with a stuffed hornet attached to the front in the comedy Dirty Grandpa. Frankly, we had forgotten all about the bizarre underwear because all we remember about that movie were Efron's abs.

Kim Kardashian Back in 2022, a bleached blonde Kim Kardashian wore a jockstrap to show off her famous curves for the cover of Interview Magazine.

Troye Sivan See on Instagram In 2021, gay pop star Try Sivan graced the red carpet at the Met Gala wearing a slinky black dress, but it was what he wore to the after-party that captured our imaginations. He slipped into a white dress that was see-through enough that you could spot the jockstrap he was wearing underneath, and we were thrilled with the costume change!

Thomas Jane in 'Hung' media4.giphy.com Thomas Jane gave us plenty to worship in the HBO series Hung, which starred the handsome actor as a well-endowed sex worker. But he served pure jock fantasy when he donned just a helmet and jockstrap for one particularly lucky client.

Jamie Foxx in 'Any Given Sunday' Warner Bros There’s no shortage of eye candy when Cameron Diaz’s character, Christina Pagniacci, strolls into the men’s locker room in Any Given Sunday. But the cherry on top is Jamie Foxx’s Willie Beamen, wearing nothing but a tiny black jockstrap as they chat.

'Cruising' United Artists Between the scene of Henry Judd Baker’s character, Colin, slapping Al Pacino—while wearing nothing but a jockstrap and a cowboy hat— and that earlier hookup gone wrong, Cruising is pure gay cinema history and an important moment in jockstrap history!