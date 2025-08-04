 
KATSEYE’s lesbian Lollapalooza moment — every lesbian and sapphic needs to see this today

We're watching respectfully, of course.

Sophia, Manon, Daniela, Lara, Megan, and Yoonchae of Katseye

Katseye perform during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 03, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

Josh Brasted/FilmMagic
Rachel Kiley
By Rachel KileyAugust 04 2025 / 1:41 PM
KATSEYE made their Lollapalooza debut over the weekend — and got a little salaciously sapphic on stage in the process.

The "global girl group," which has taken a lot of inspiration from the world of K-pop, performed at the Chicago music festival as part of Sunday's afternoon showcase. Fans both present and paying attention from the far corners of the internet were going wild over the set, with one moment in particular drawing attention.

Group members Lara and Manon got a little bit frisky in their dance moves, doing some grinding and even some writhing while the rest of the group just kept on doing their thing.

@lollapalooza

Can’t stop thinking about @KATSEYE #katseye #lollapalooza 🎥: @Respective Collective

"the way Manon grabbed Lara like cmon girl..we boutta make history," one TikTok commenter wrote.

"The fic writers are about to actually go crazy," joked another.

Lara has previously come out as queer, as has fellow KATSEYE member, Megan. Some fans used this as yet another opportunity to speculate about Manon's sexuality, but mostly, they just seemed to enjoy the show.

"you're laughing. katseye is lezzing out on lolla stage and you're laughing."

"thank you katseye, thank you twice, thank you lollapalooza."

Lollapalooza marked almost one year since the very first time KATSEYE performed publicly together at KCON in Los Angeles. Reports suggest this weekend's performance pulled a whopping 85,000 attendees.

