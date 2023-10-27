Bella Hadid Breaks Silence: 'Gaza Cannot Afford Our Silence'

Bella Hadid has finally broken her silence.

The American supermodel has spoken out against the ongoing displacement and mass killings of Palestinian civilians in the wake of the Hamas attacks on Israel.

Hadid, whose father is Palestinian, posted a message to her Instagram account late on Thursday where she asked fans to "forgive me for my silence." She shared that she has received "hundreds of death threats daily," including instances of her phone number being leaked and people threatening her family, since the attacks on October 7.

“My heart is bleeding with pain from the trauma I am seeing unfold, as well as the generational trauma of my Palestinian blood,” she wrote. “Seeing the aftermath from the airstrikes in Gaza, I mourn with all the mothers who have lost children and the children who cry alone, all the lost fathers, brothers, sisters, uncles, aunties, friends that will never again walk this earth.”





Hadid continued to say that she "mourn[s] for the Israeli families" who lost loved ones in the attacks, noting that "regardless of the history of the land, I condemn the terrorist attacks on any civilians, anywhere."



“Harming women and children and inflicting terror does not and should not do any good for the Free Palestine movement," she stated. "I believe deep in my heart, that no child, no people anywhere, should be taken away from their family either temporarily or indefinitely. That goes for Israeli and Palestinian people alike."

Fellow supermodel and Bella Hadid's sister, Gigi Hadid, posted a statement earlier this month in which she lamented both the Palestinian and Israel lives lost, while calling for an end to Palestinian suffering without the harm of Jewish communities. Despite advocating for peace, Gigi Hadid still received direct condemnation from the Israeli government, who fallaciously accused her of supporting "butchered babies."

In her statement, Bella Hadid went on to detail the plight of the Palestinian people as they seek statehood, an issue that has deeply impacted her family.



"It's important to understand the hardship of what it is to be Palestinian, in a world that sees us as nothing more than terrorists resisting peace," she said. "It is harmful, it is shameful, and it is categorically untrue."