Lesbians explain why butches are so hot & their answers will make you sweat

If there's just something about a butch lesbian that makes you weak in the knees, you're not alone.
From diesel dykes to baby dykes to studs, there are so many butches out there to choose from, but what is it about masc-presenting sapphics that drives you wild?
Queer women on the subreddit r/ActualLesbians attempted to answer this question on a recent Reddit post where one user asked, “What are things that drive u feral about a masc or a butch?”
The answers from the community were eye-opening and will have you considering going on a hunt for a butch of your very own.
So, whether you’re on the prowl for a bossy lesbian top or a butch bottom, what are the things that would make you swipe right on a hot masc? These real-life lesbians have the answers!
Clothes can be a real turn on
Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock
“Them in a tank top with big biceps.” — pwpwpwpwpwpw1
“When you catch a glimpse of them in trunks. Something about a woman wearing male underwear makes me weak. I also love the idea of making someone so outwardly confident chuckle from embarrassment.” — Moist-Bee2764
But so can seeing what she’s hiding underneath
“I am a fool for a girl with a happy trail…” — Cyber561
“Seeing their stomach from underneath that loose clothing. It’s hot as shit.” — IniMiney
Just being you
Tinxi/Shutterstock
“Them simply existing.” — Overall_Mastodon_179
“Zero swag; dorky and clumsy.” — tvtropes_chivalrous
Show off that strength
Getty Images
“When my girlfriend picks me up and carries me around the apartment, or when they open up something for me because I'm afraid of breaking a nail lol.” — Losonti
“When she shows me her biceps or arm wrestles me or lets me massage her muscular back or picks me up or exists.” — NundineBajiles
“Tank top w/ silver chain and a bandana oh my goddess. Also them working out, even seeing my masc flirtationship's workout area nearly sent me into a tizz.” — RCheque
How the present healthy masculinity
“Positive masculinity that's complemented by their soft, feminine side.” — NebulaDapper124
“I wouldn't say I go feral for anyone, I like to think I have more self control, but I've always loved a little more androgynous/strong features and short hair, which can be more common among butch women. And not that they all are, but they seem more take charge, of me.” — Vardet10