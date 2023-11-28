Moms For Liberty Just Got Schooled By Kids Who Accurately Called Out The Extremist Group
“Love is love & ur wrong! Grow up!" a student from a Seattle Gay Straight Alliance wrote to the Moms for Liberty.
While anti-LGBTQ+ legislation is sweeping the country, and many of us don’t know how to stop it, the next generation is already taking a stand and striking back against the homophobes trying to make this country a worse place for queer people to live.
A group of Seattle middle schoolers decided to take on the far-right “parental rights” group Moms for Liberty by sending them cards asking them to stop “bullying” queer people.
Moms for Liberty, which has been labeled an extremist group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, was initially formed in 2021 to oppose COVID-19 restrictions in Florida schools but has since grown to have 250 chapters across the US and now works to ban books, get conservative elected to school boards, and attempts to end the “woke indoctrination” of children by stopping discussion of race, gender, and sexuality in the classroom.
The group also lobbied in favor of Ron DeSantis’ “Don’t Say Gay” bill, has ties to known hate groups, and spreads “hateful imagery and rhetoric against the LGBTQ community,” according to the SPLC.
Even though this group is backed by influential Republicans, student members of their school’s Gay Straight Alliance created handmade cards in an attempt to get through to this hateful group.
On November 25, the Moms for Liberty account on X (formerly Twitter) posted a photo of the package full of brightly-colored cards they received from the Seattle students.
“Seattle Public Schools are spending class time indoctrinating and weaponizing your children,” the post read. “The building of the Red Guard in America.”
The handmade cards pictured in the Moms for Liberty post are decorated with rainbow flags, hearts, peace symbols, and simple, heartfelt messages like “LGBTQ+ rights are human rights,” “I say gay,” and “love is love.”
One card reads, “Dear moms for liberty, stop bullying and excluding LGBTQ youth and families. From a Seattle public school student.”
Others are straight to the point. “Gay is slay. Stop being a rat,” one letter reads. “Love is love & ur wrong! Grow up! I’m more mature than you,” another student wrote.
Moms for Liberty may have claimed that the cards were made “during class time,” the cards came in a package with a letter written by Ann Christianson, the Gay Straight Alliance Coordinator for Seattle Public Schools, which says the cards are "from concerned middle school students,” according to reporting from ABC15 News.
While there were many hateful comments under the post, there were also many people pushing back against the “parental rights” group’s message. One person commented, “So proud of these kids!!! i should have my daughter make some of these with me to give to our local chapter.” Another user wrote, “It is from the GSA students and rightly so. Moms for Liberty is a hate group that targets LGBTQ youth. I’m proud of these young people for standing up and being proud of who they are.”
Moms for Liberty members are spending all of this time and energy demonizing queer for “indoctrinating” children when they should have been keeping a better eye on their own leadership. A recent investigation by the Philadelphia Inquirer found that the Moms for Liberty had hired a convicted child sex offender as an outreach leader in Philadelphia. Phillip Fisher Jr. is a Republican pastor who pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated sexual abuse of a 14-year-old boy in 2012.
People living in glass houses…
Sometimes it can be hard to feel hopeful about the future of this country, but with kids like these, our future is looking much brighter!