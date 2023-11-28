Moms For Liberty Just Got Schooled By Kids Who Accurately Called Out The Extremist Group

While anti-LGBTQ+ legislation is sweeping the country, and many of us don’t know how to stop it, the next generation is already taking a stand and striking back against the homophobes trying to make this country a worse place for queer people to live.

A group of Seattle middle schoolers decided to take on the far-right “parental rights” group Moms for Liberty by sending them cards asking them to stop “bullying” queer people.

Moms for Liberty, which has been labeled an extremist group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, was initially formed in 2021 to oppose COVID-19 restrictions in Florida schools but has since grown to have 250 chapters across the US and now works to ban books, get conservative elected to school boards, and attempts to end the “woke indoctrination” of children by stopping discussion of race, gender, and sexuality in the classroom.

The group also lobbied in favor of Ron DeSantis’ “Don’t Say Gay” bill, has ties to known hate groups, and spreads “hateful imagery and rhetoric against the LGBTQ community,” according to the SPLC.

Even though this group is backed by influential Republicans, student members of their school’s Gay Straight Alliance created handmade cards in an attempt to get through to this hateful group.

On November 25, the Moms for Liberty account on X (formerly Twitter) posted a photo of the package full of brightly-colored cards they received from the Seattle students.

“Seattle Public Schools are spending class time indoctrinating and weaponizing your children,” the post read. “The building of the Red Guard in America.”