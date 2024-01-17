Watch Moms for Liberty cofounder get epically trolled with Katy Perry's 'I Kissed a Girl'

Bridget Ziegler, the anti-LGBTQ+ school board member who refuses to step down amid a three-way sex scandal with her husband and another woman, had her hypocrisy pointed out to her in the most hilarious way possible at Tuesday’s school board meeting.

While some speakers made heartfelt pleas for her to step down, one citizen lightened the mood by using an iconic pop song to troll Ziegler.

At the first Sarasota County School Board meeting since Ziegler refused to resign, resident Sarah Kessler came forward during the three-hour-long public comment section and deliciously trolled Ziegler by reciting the lyrics to Katy Perry’s “I Kissed a Girl.”