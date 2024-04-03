ThePrideStore.com is an LGBTQ-owned & operated e-commerce platform partnered with Pride.com's parent company equalpride, offering a curated and always evolving selection of products sourced from businesses that are owned, operated, or founded by members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community.

In an era where the rights of adult content creators face increasing scrutiny and censorship, The Pride Store takes a bold stance alongside renowned adult performers Derek Kage and Cody Seiya (aka Cody Silver), pledging 10% of all sales using promo codes "DerekKage" or "CodySilver" to support the Free Speech Coalition. This partnership not only empowers individuals to express their identities through fashion but also contributes to safeguarding the fundamental right to free speech within the adult entertainment industry.

Founded in 1991, the Free Speech Coalition stands as a bastion of advocacy for the rights and freedoms of those involved in adult entertainment. From defending producers and performers to challenging legislative constraints, the organization has been at the forefront of ensuring that individuals within the industry can express themselves without fear of censorship or persecution.

The significance of this collaboration extends beyond mere philanthropy. It symbolizes solidarity among diverse communities and serves as a poignant rebuttal to the legislative measures that seek to stifle queer expression. Through their partnership with The Pride Store, Derek Kage and Cody Silver exemplify the resilience and determination of adult content creators in the face of adversity.

Derek Kage, known for his advocacy within the adult entertainment industry, emphasizes the urgent need to combat legislative encroachments on free speech. Reflecting on the partnership with The Pride Store, he states, “Queer speech is under attack in this country. I'm grateful for The Pride Store's solidarity with adult creators, showing that our community will come together when a part of us is being targeted by legislation every day.”

Referencing Kentucky House Bill 450, which targets content deemed “harmful to minors,” including “homosexual acts and lesbianism,” Kage highlights the detrimental impact such measures have on LGBTQ+ representation and education, stating, “This bill will require age verification on anything that is deemed as promoting homosexuality or lesbianism,” Derek shares. “This is not only a censorship issue violating the First Amendment, but it also limits education and stigmatizes the LGBTQ community by classifying all homosexual and lesbian content as harmful.” By supporting the Free Speech Coalition, Kage affirms his commitment to defending the rights of creators and consumers alike.

Similarly, Cody Silver echoes Kage's sentiments, stressing the importance of challenging conservative ideologies that seek to suppress sexual expression. He shares, "There's been a very conservative resurgence in terms of policing our sexuality and limiting our free speech, so this work is really on the frontlines." As state legislatures and social media platforms enact increasingly stringent guidelines, Silver recognizes the pivotal role organizations like the Free Speech Coalition play in safeguarding individual liberties. Through their partnership with The Pride Store, both Kage and Silver champion a vision of inclusivity and acceptance within the adult entertainment industry.

Alison Boden, Executive Director of the Free Speech Coalition, commends the collaborative efforts of The Pride Store and its affiliate performers. In a climate of heightened hostility towards adult workers, Boden emphasizes the crucial role community support plays in advocating for legislative reform and protecting the rights of industry professionals. She remarks, "We're grateful to The Pride Store and all the performers who are donating their commissions to Free Speech Coalition, at a time of increased hostility toward and censorship of adult workers." The partnership exemplifies the collective determination to uphold the principles of free expression and combat censorship wherever it arises.

The partnership between The Pride Store, Derek Kage, and Cody Silver underscores the pivotal role businesses and performers play in defending free speech within the adult entertainment industry. By supporting the Free Speech Coalition, individuals not only contribute to vital advocacy efforts but also affirm their commitment to fostering an environment of inclusivity and acceptance. As legislative challenges persist, it is imperative that we stand united in our defense of fundamental rights and freedoms. Together, we can ensure that voices across the spectrum of human experience continue to be heard and celebrated.

