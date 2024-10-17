Adult star Cody Seiya's new briefs will poke your eye out

Add these to your cart!

Popular pornstar Cody Seiya is known for creating spicy content for his fans all around the world, but the model also takes some time to show off his sexy briefs on social media.

Seiya recently partnered with The Pride Store to flaunt some of the spiciest products on the LGBTQ+ shopping site, including the amazing small business ManBuns, owned by Israel Cruz III.

"I was so gagged! To this day, I'm just so grateful that anyone would even be willing to try my product out," Cruz tells PRIDE.

Although some very popular adult stars are rocking ManBuns, Cruz is manifesting even more celebrities to try out these super comfy briefs for themselves.

"The one that I would absolutely die over is if I saw Troye Sivan wearing one. The red and yellow thunderbolts... if I just so happened to see him in that, I would just fall over."

Fans can browse the ManBuns collection on The Pride Store by visiting the official website here. To see the full clip with Israel Cruz III, check out the video at the top of the page.