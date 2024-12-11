Experts weigh in on why we thirst after suspects and killers from Luigi Mangione to Ted Bundy

Digital Collage by Nikki Aye for Pride.com (elements: Jeff Swensen/Getty Images; Shutterstock Creative)
America loves a bad boy, and the reaction to the arrest of Luigi Mangione has proven it.
On December 9, ABC News reported the arrest of 26-year-old Luigi Mangione in Pennsylvania in connection to the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on December 4 in New York City. The attack, which took place before Thompson was set to appear at a shareholder meeting, sparked a manhunt for the alleged shooter.
From the first image of Mangione flashing a smile in a hoodie, to shirtless images shared following his arrest, the thirst for him has only ramped up leaving some questioning the obsession over an alleged killer.
To better understand, PRIDE reached out to several mental health experts to discuss the psychology of attraction to criminals: Dr. Jay Serle, LMFT, Ph.D., a clinical psychologist, and Dr. Veronica West, PsyD. LMFT, a psychologist and founder of My Thriving Mind.
Hybristophilia, according to the American Psychological Association, is the term used to describe "sexual interest in and attraction to those who commit crimes." Several factors develop the attraction, though hybristophilia is more prevalent among women, according to Serle and West.
"Hybristophilia is essentially a love affair with danger," Dr. West told PRIDE. "Imagine Cupid with a ski mask and a getaway car." The attraction to criminals, she explains, is where the "thrill of the forbidden" emerges. "Instead of 'nice guys finish last,' it's 'bad guys get Netflix documentaries."
"Sometimes those affected believe that they can 'fix' the killer," Dr. Serle illustrates to PRIDE. "Other times, the media attention surrounding the killer causes this phenomenon. Both of these reasons come into play with Luigi Mangione."
And social media doesn't help.
"I think it's similar to parasocial relationships," Serle suggests. "The person will invest a great deal of time and emotional energy into someone they don't know. They will often become obsessed with the celebrity." He asserts the romanticization of criminals and sensationalization by media can easily distort the public's perception, believing the person isn't as harmful as we'd accept.
"The internet has turned criminal crushes into a spectator," says West. "Social media creates curated highlight reels of otherwise heinous characters, from 'hot mugshots' to TikTok accounts dissecting courtroom appearances." Through such content, she compares them to dating apps. "Except instead of hobbies, it's 'bank robbery' and 'escape artist.'"
Are peopleattracted to Mangione's killer looks, or is it just another example of being 'babygirled'? The jury is still out, but there are potential risks for those who decide to take the next step and try to form relationships with or are obsessed with suspects and criminals.
"They may avoid opportunities for actual relationships due to their fixation with the criminal," Dr. Jay Serle tells us, citing potential side effects such as anxiety, depression, shame, and embarrassment. Dr. West concurs, with additional risks many fall into in the name of love: broken hearts and bank accounts.
"Falling for a felon could leave you emotionally and financially drained," she asserts.
America loves a bad boy (and girl), so which ones have become notorious for their crimes? Scroll for examples.
Ted Bundy
Wikipedia via State Archives of Florida, Florida Memory, Public Domain,
Bundy was the ultimate wolf in sheep's clothing. Charming, good-looking, and downright dangerous, he lured dozens of women to their deaths in the 1970s, all while maintaining the illusion of the perfect gentleman. So why do we still obsess over his charisma? Maybe we're too quick to fall for a killer smile. Literally.
Charles Manson
Wikipedia via California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation - California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Public Domain.
Charles didn't just kill; he orchestrated one of the most infamous murder sprees in U.S. history. With a cult at his command, he turned groupies into murders, leading to the gruesome death of famed actress Sharon Tate and others in 1969. Somehow, he became a counterculture antihero, proving that even evil has a mystique brand attraction.
Richard Ramirez
Wikipedia via Los Angeles Police Department - Public Domain
By day, Richard Ramirez was a drifter. But as the sun went down, he became the Night Stalker, terrorizing Los Angeles and San Francisco with his sadistic murders, assaults, and satanic symbols in the mid-1980s. And yet, some sent love letters to Ramirez while he awaited his fate on death row. Is it the mystery, the menace, or are we just drawn to the forbidden?
Scott Peterson
Bureau of Prisons/Getty Images
Scott Person was the husband who had it all — until his pregnant wife, Laci, went missing in 2002. As the evidence piled up, so did the media frenzy, painting him as the picture-perfect suburban killer. But for some, his polished looks outweighed the horror of his crime.
Jeffrey Dahmer
Marny Malin/Sygma via Getty Images
Dahmer's crimes were the stuff of nightmares: a gruesome spree of murder, cannibalism, and dismemberment targeting young men between 1978 and 1991. Yet some fans found his soft-spoken demeanor and looks oddly endearing, eventually becoming one of several true crime series written by Ryan Murphy. Can we separate the monster from the man, or does curiosity always flirt with danger?
The Menendez Brothers
Ted Soqui/Sygma via Getty Images
Another murder tale turned into a Ryan Murphy series, Lyle and Erik Menendez rewrote the rulebook on the family drama when they were convicted of gunning down their wealthy parents in 1989, claiming years of abuse. The courts eventually didn't buy it, but their charm sparked a fan following. Who knew parricide could come with a side of romance?
Jodi Arias
Jodi wasn't your average ex-girlfriend. She brutally murdered her ex, Travis Alexander, in 2008, stabbing him nearly 30 times. Her sensational trial, complete with salacious photos and shocking testimony, turned her into a media darling and magnet for suitors. Maybe some men can't resist a femme fatale.
Chris Watts
RJ Sangosti - Pool/Getty Images
Watts was living the Instagrammable life until he murdered his pregnant wife and two young daughters in 2018. The chilling details of his confession sent shivers down our spines, but it wasn't cool enough to stop some admirers from sliding into his prison inbox.
Amanda Knox
Alessia Pierdomenico/Shutterstock
In 2007, Knox became embroiled in the murder of her roommate, Meredith Kercher, in Italy. The evidence was murky, but the media frenzy turned her into a household name. Whether you see her as innocent or guilty, Amanda's story proves one thing: nothing sells like scandal with a pretty face.
Jeremy Meeks
Andrea Raffin/Shutterstock
Jeremy Meeks didn't commit murder, but his mugshot pierced hearts. Arrested in 2014 for gun possession and gang activity, he left prison a viral sensation and landed a modeling contract. Crime may not pay, but a jawline like his certainly does.
David Berkowitz
Bettmann via Getty Images
Infamously known as the Son of Sam, Berkowitz terrorized New York City in the late-1970s, murdering six people in a spree that paralyzed the city. His cryptic letters to the police only added to his allure, and he became a twisted object of fascination.
Bonnie and Clyde
Wikipedia via United States Library of Congress - Public Domain
The 1930s crime spree of Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow left a trail of robberies, shootouts, and romanticizing crime, love, and loyalty. Not to mention their name being the common term for hybristophilia. Their fast-paced lives ended in a hail of bullets. A tragic romance or a cautionary tale about mixing love and larceny?
Robert Chambers
Later dubbed the 'Preppy Killer,' Chambers strangled to death 18-year-old Jennifer Levin in Central Park. The case became a tabloid sensation, and his privileged good looks made him a magnet for admirers. As we've come to watch on shows, read in books, and listen to true-crime podcasts, we know when privilege meets scandal, it's a match made in courtroom drama heaven.
Luigi Mangione
With his charming smile and thirst trap photo, Mangione has become the latest bad boy to capture a collective crush. Born into a prominent Maryland family, Mangione allegedly shot UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on December 4 in New York City. The attack has not only brought the latest in the long line of romanticized suspects and criminals, but has brought to the foray the frustrations many Americans face with insurance companies.
So as we scroll through mugshots turns memes and devour the latest docuseries like candy, it's worth asking ourselves: are we in love with danger, or just the idea of it? Whether it's the thrill of forbidden attraction, a misguided desire to "fix" someone, or simply the way media feeds our fascination, the allure of the criminal archetype is as old as time. Or, perhaps, it's never been about the bad boys or girls at all. Maybe it's about us and our undeniable knack for romanticizing the unreachable.
If we can find love in a hopeless place, why not a holding cell?
But before you swipe right on danger, please remember: falling for a felon is a betting game far riskier than going to any casino. And it's a gamble where the house always wins.
EXPERTS CITED
Dr. Jay Serle, LMFT, PhD. is a clinical psychologist who has worked in mental health and substance abuse disorders since 2007. He also supervises Clinical Cases at Ohana Hawaii, a rehab program in Kona.
Dr. Veronica West, PsyD. LMFT is a psychologist and founder of My Thriving Mind, which creates therapy tools for mental health professionals. Along with her husband, they've designed digital products for therapists to simplify their processes, streamline sessions, and deliver quality care for impactful change.