Pornhub Reads Us for Filth: Here's What Turned Us On In 2023

We’ve all been guilty of staying up late at night, searching the internet for something that will turn us, but some of you have filthy minds! Ahem *quietly deletes search history*.

Pornhub just released its Year in Review data, and it’s an eye-opening report on what turned us on in 2023.

The popular porn website released information on the most searched terms, most viewed topics, most popular porn stars, demographics, and even time spent watching—ultimately showing what dirty minds we all have.

“Twink,” “anime,” “Pinoy,” “Asian,” and “hentai” were the top five most searched-for terms on Porhub Gay this year, just ahead of “curious straight friends,” which jumped 27 spots since 2022. Asian-related search terms ruled this year this year. Not only were four out of the top five all Asian terms, but “Japanese” and “Korean” also made it into the top 20.

The list of top-viewed gay categories was dominated by “straight guys” and “Black.” “Group” dropped one spot, while “daddy,” “interracial,” “big dick,” and “public” all remained unchanged since last year. Surprisingly, animated porn is gaining in popularity, with “cartoon” jumping up two spots, much like “anime” moved up four spots in the most searched list.