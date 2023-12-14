Scroll To Top
Pornhub Reads Us for Filth: Here's What Turned Us On In 2023

Pornhub Reads Us for Filth: Here's What Turned Us On In 2023

The popular porn website released their yearly data and the results are eye opening!

We’ve all been guilty of staying up late at night, searching the internet for something that will turn us, but some of you have filthy minds! Ahem *quietly deletes search history*.

Pornhub just released its Year in Review data, and it’s an eye-opening report on what turned us on in 2023.

The popular porn website released information on the most searched terms, most viewed topics, most popular porn stars, demographics, and even time spent watching—ultimately showing what dirty minds we all have.

“Twink,” “anime,” “Pinoy,” “Asian,” and “hentai” were the top five most searched-for terms on Porhub Gay this year, just ahead of “curious straight friends,” which jumped 27 spots since 2022. Asian-related search terms ruled this year this year. Not only were four out of the top five all Asian terms, but “Japanese” and “Korean” also made it into the top 20.

The list of top-viewed gay categories was dominated by “straight guys” and “Black.” “Group” dropped one spot, while “daddy,” “interracial,” “big dick,” and “public” all remained unchanged since last year. Surprisingly, animated porn is gaining in popularity, with “cartoon” jumping up two spots, much like “anime” moved up four spots in the most searched list.

When looking at the battle of the sexes, men were most interested in “Japanese” porn, and “lesbian” was the top category for women. But one of the most interesting tidbits from the report is how much women’s tastes have changed this year to include more LGBQ+ categories. “Scissoring” was 196% more popular in 2023 vs. last year, “transgender” jumped up 175%, and “pussy licking” got a 105% boost.

And in stranger news, the “trend that defined 2023” was mature content, like “MILF,” “DILF”—both predictable—and “Granny.” You dirty dogs!

Now, we’re curious to know what NSFW categories will come—or should we say, cum—to define 2024.

SexNewsGuysLGBTQ+
pornhubsexgay sexgay pornadult contentadult entertainment
Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she's not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

