Gay adult entertainers REACT to Project 2025's plan to ban pornography

These spicy performers are speaking up.
When you log onto your favorite adult entertainment streaming platform, you’re not expecting to have to worry about pornography being criminalized, but it’s even worse for the performers themselves. If Donald Trump and the far-right architects behind Project 2025 get their way, online porn may go the way of the dinosaurs because porn will be banned, the producers and distributors will be sent to prison, and the tech companies that circulate it will be shut down. No, really.
In an inspired move, a group of 17 adult entertainers have banded together to combat another Trump presidency that is likely to spell certain doom for the porn industry as we know it. “Hands Off My Porn” has spent $100,000 to launch an ad campaign that will play in front of porn videos on the most popular streaming sites warning viewers about the horrors of Project 2025. The Heritage Foundation’s blueprint for the next administration — constructed by many former Trump appointees — seeks to ban pornography and make producing and distributing it a jailable offense because children are supposedly suffering from the “toxic normalization of transgenderism with drag queens and pornography invading their school libraries.” But adult film stars aren’t taking this threat lying down, and instead are targeting the seven swing states that will decide the election: Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada.
“The only thing outlawing porn will do is drive it underground, and that’s when things get dangerous,” porn industry veteran Holly Randall says in the ad. The plan may seem like a long shot, but Vice President Kamala Harris is behind in the polls when it comes to male voters, so telling porn consumers that a vote for Trump means the end of easily accessible porn might be enough to get them to vote blue.
But what do the hottest gay adult entertainers think about Project 2025, the presidential election, and their colleagues using porn as a vehicle for political change? Keep scrolling to find out!
1. Michael Boston
A group of pornstars launched the “Hands off My Porn” campaign and are running ads before porn videos on streaming sites warning that Project 2025 wants to ban pornography. What do you think about the ad campaign?
Michael Boston: I think that’s honestly a fabulous idea. I just heard about that the other day. Even if some people might think that’s a small thing to do, I feel like every drop in the bucket counts when it comes to helping voters understand their possible choices.
Do you think the ads could sway young male voters?
I think the ads could sway voters of any gender identity and/or sexual orientation. This is free speech. It would be so crazy to censor porn. Especially when the only people who want that are religious zealots, who like to gain piety and yet they have their own insidious skeletons in their closets.
Do you think people are more willing to listen to about porn being banned if it’s played on the same site where they watch porn?
I think that’s definitely a good start. If there was a clip that people could post and spread around in general as well, I think that would be good in addition to that. It sounds like it’s just a matter of getting as many eyes as possible. Especially since we have a matter of weeks before the election.
Are you concerned about how Project 2025 could impact the adult film industry if Trump is elected?
If Trump is elected and if he’s able to put forth a lot of those policies in Project 2025, I am concerned how it will shape our country as a whole. Porn is literally my entire livelihood. Forget porn, I as a gay man won’t be able to publicly exist, never mind our other brothers, sisters, and other siblings in the LGBTQ+ community. So many things that the community has fought for will be washed away. Roe was just the beginning.
What are your thoughts/concerns about the presidential election?
I would say my biggest concern would be Kamala losing. Hopefully she’ll make it across the finish line. I feel like we just need to defeat Trump. Then after that, hopefully we can get someone into the top job who is a lot more progressive and doesn’t just cater to their wealthy donors. Which is another problem for another day. We can’t eat the whole elephant at once.
2. Dom King
A group of pornstars launched the “Hands off My Porn” campaign and are running ads before porn videos on streaming sites warning that Project 2025 wants to ban pornography. What do you think about the ad campaign?
Dom King: I think the "Hands off My Porn" campaign is a brilliant & bold move that is strategic. It’s a reminder that these freedoms could be at stake, which is important for people to know. It’s inspiring to see porn stars take a stand and use their voice to educate the viewers.
Do you think the ads could sway young male voters?
Yes, the ads could sway young male voters. If you hit people with a message that directly impacts their lifestyle and habits, it’s likely to resonate, potentially even pushing them to think about the political stakes in a way they hadn’t before.
Do you think people are more willing to listen to about porn being banned if it’s played on the same site where they watch porn?
Absolutely. I don’t know a better place to get the message out and reach an audience that could be directly impacted by these restrictions. Messaging is always more effective when it’s delivered in the right context. People who consume adult content are more likely to be receptive to hearing about threats to it when they're already engaging with the material.
Are you concerned about how Project 2025 could impact the adult film industry if Trump is elected?
Yes, there’s concern about how Project 2025 could impact the adult film industry. If Trump or any conservative administration were to take steps toward regulating or banning pornography, it could lead to significant censorship and loss of work for adult performers. This not only affects the industry itself but could also set a precedent for broader limitations on personal freedoms and online content.
What are your thoughts/concerns about the presidential election?
The upcoming presidential election is critical. Beyond issues like the economy or foreign policy, the future of personal liberties, LGBTQ+ rights, and freedom of expression could be on the line. For the adult industry and the LGBTQ+ community, the stakes feel especially high, as a conservative victory could lead to increased restrictions that directly impact livelihoods and individual freedoms.
3. Lil Buff Bro
@LilBuffBro
A group of pornstars launched the “Hands off My Porn” campaign and are running ads before porn videos on streaming sites warning that Project 2025 wants to ban pornography. What do you think about the ad campaign?
Lil Buff Bro: The ad campaign effectively addresses the potential consequences if Project 2025 becomes a reality, highlighting exactly what conservatives aim to implement. By outlining how these laws would criminalize individuals who store, view, or perform in pornography, it should raise concerns for anyone who uses porn as a regular method of stress relief. Masturbation is a normal and healthy activity that many people engage in, providing benefits such as better sleep, improved mood, and stress relief. This raises concerns about freedom of expression and individual privacy.
Do you think the ads could sway young male voters?
I think the ad could definitely sway young male voters if they become aware of the potential impact of this law, especially if Donald Trump wins the election. While men may be reluctant to openly discuss masturbation, it is a fact that many young men regularly watch porn. This is not unusual or something to be ashamed of, and there shouldn’t be a stigma around it. Masturbation is a normal activity, and watching porn is part of that for many people. If pornography were such a negative thing, it wouldn’t be so widely available in the media landscape.
Do you think people are more willing to listen to about porn being banned if it’s played on the same site where they watch porn?
I believe people would be more willing to pay attention to the issue of porn being banned if ads, banners, or other materials appeared on the same sites where they watch porn. As someone who enjoys content on platforms like X or other porn sites, I haven’t seen much information about the potential consequences of this law. If users were made aware that their favorite site might no longer exist, ( take into consideration how in Texas, residents are no longer able to visit PornHub ) it could definitely raise concerns and possibly make them reconsider their voting choices. While porn might seem like a minor factor, it could spark a realization of how far-reaching this law could become. Some might think they can simply watch porn elsewhere or save it on their computer before the law takes effect. However, the way this law is described—monitoring everything we watch—suggests it could lead to a more dystopian society, where engaging in private self-pleasure behind closed doors becomes a crime.
Are you concerned about how Project 2025 could impact the adult film industry if Trump is elected?
I’m definitely concerned about the impact on the adult industry if Trump is re-elected in November. Many individuals I know, along with adult performers in general, rely on this type of work to meet the living wage required in their respective areas. Given that the current living wage is already far below what is needed to live affordably and without financial stress, this occupation provides essential income for many. If laws restricting the adult industry were enforced, it could create serious financial hardship for countless people. Yes, sex work is work, and sex workers deserve the same legal protections as other workers.
What are your thoughts/concerns about the presidential election?
At the start of the DNC, there was a lot of energy within the Democratic Party, but that spark seems to have faded. Misinformation, AI-generated news, and unchecked content on social media are giving Trump an advantage. Current crises, like the hurricane response and the war in the Middle East, are also reflecting poorly on the administration. Many people think Trump can “reset” the economy and return prices to their previous levels. However, much of the low prices during his term were due to the economic slowdown caused by the pandemic, not long-term policies. Unfortunately, people seem to be more concerned about gas and grocery prices than the 34 felony charges, two impeachments, involvement in encouraging the January 6 insurrection, indictments over classified documents, hush money schemes, defamation and sexual assault cases, and more.
4. Damien
@Damien_Pro_XXX
A group of pornstars launched the “Hands off My Porn” campaign and are running ads before porn videos on streaming sites warning that Project 2025 wants to ban pornography. What do you think about the ad campaign?
Damien: I think that it’s straightforward and to the point, which is good. But I think “dangerous” sounds like hyperbole without an example of said danger.
Do you think the ads could sway young male voters?
Since young male voters are extremely likely to visit adult sites, I think that the message is well targeted.
Do you think people are more willing to listen to about porn being banned if it’s played on the same site where they watch porn?
Yes. I think that making a message more relatable/putting it in a context where how it affects the viewer is clear is a great way to increase the efficacy of the message.
Are you concerned about how Project 2025 could impact the adult film industry if Trump is elected?
Extremely. I think that the heritage foundation/MAGA is the closest thing to the Taliban outside of Afghanistan. Look at the human rights situation there: women are oppressed and LGBT people are oppressed. The heritage will use a different book to justify the same horror.
What are your thoughts/concerns about the presidential election?
Ever since Harris was nominated, I’ve been much more optimistic. However I have two concerns.
First of all, none of this enthusiasm matters if people don’t follow through. CAST YOUR VOTE!!! Make SURE you’re making your voice heard at the voting booth!!
I’m more worried about Trump’s team conniving behind the scenes. In 2020, he tried to steal the election and failed. MAGA has had four years to learn from those mistakes and replace the framework of our system with one that will cave to their nonsense.
5. Jordan Starr
A group of pornstars launched the “Hands off My Porn” campaign and are running ads before porn videos on streaming sites warning that Project 2025 wants to ban pornography. What do you think about the ad campaign?
Jordan Starr: It’s important for creators to follow their heart in using their platform for whatever they feel passionate about.
Do you think the ads could sway young male voters?
I think that most people are decided already, but every little bit helps.
Do you think people are more willing to listen to about porn being banned if it’s played on the same site where they watch porn?
I think it definitely would help.
Are you concerned about how Project 2025 could impact the adult film industry if Trump is elected?
I am concerned for our entire nation if such a travesty were to happen.
What are your thoughts/concerns about the presidential election?
Speak up and act out. Knock on doors, make call, drive people to the polls, and don’t stop until Election Day.