Adult star Colby Jaxxx dishes on his spicy career & hosting a steamy reality show

Adult star Colby Jaxxx dishes on his spicy career & hosting a steamy reality show

The popular performer is giving his fans what they want.

There's truly something out there for everyone.

Colby Jaxxx is the latest gay adult entertainer to add to his impressive résumé in the erotic industry.

After winning season two of The Great BateWorld BateOff! on BateWorld, the star has been tapped to host the website's current fourth season.

"The world really needs content like this out there. I remember back in 2020 in the pandemic, I discovered BateWorld. It's been something that always keeps me grounded and a place I can escape and just let go," Jaxxx tells PRIDE.

With reality TV programs casting more adult content creators, audiences are getting to know these sexy performers beyond the steamy content they're typically known for.

"I've seen such a shift in the adult industry. A lot of people are going towards more independent filming versus studio work. That's great to see! It gives performers like me a chance to make a name and really get out there."

Since Jaxxx started his career back in 2020, the star is loving every second in the adult entertainment space and he's looking forward to what the future may hold.

"I was 21/22 when I started and I've never looked back. It's been such a blessing and such a fun ride!"

The Great BateWorld BateOff! is steaming now on BateWorld. To see the full interview with Colby Jaxxx, check out the video at the top of the page.

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

