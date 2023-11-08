When Matthew Rettenmund’s novel Boy Culture was turned into a movie in 2006 by director and co-screenwriter Q. Allan Brocka, it quickly became a queer cult classic. Now the beloved film about a gay hustler and the love triangle he finds himself in is getting a sequel in the form of a television series.

Both Derek Magyar and Darryl Stephens are reprising their roles in Boy Culture: Generation X which premiered on November 7 on digital streaming platforms. More than a decade has gone by since the original film ended so when we pick back up the main character X (Magyar) and his love interest Andrew (Stephens) have broken up, but are still living together because X can’t afford to move out. X decides to go back to his old career as a sex worker, but quickly realizes that the profession has changed since he’s been gone because of new attitudes, the rise of online platforms, and even the advent of PrEP. New character Chayce (Jason Caceres) steps in to teach X all about the new landscape of sex work and even starts sending him on assignments that push his boundaries.