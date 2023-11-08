Scroll To Top
TV

Queer Cult Classic Boy Culture Is Back With A Steamy New Series

Queer Cult Classic 'Boy Culture' Is Back With A Steamy New Series

A scene from 'Boy Culture: Generation X'
Courtesy of Q. Allan Brocka

Boy Culture: Generation X follows our favorite gay hustler X as he reenters the sex-work scene after more than a decade away.

When Matthew Rettenmund’s novel Boy Culture was turned into a movie in 2006 by director and co-screenwriter Q. Allan Brocka, it quickly became a queer cult classic. Now the beloved film about a gay hustler and the love triangle he finds himself in is getting a sequel in the form of a television series.

Both Derek Magyar and Darryl Stephens are reprising their roles in Boy Culture: Generation X which premiered on November 7 on digital streaming platforms. More than a decade has gone by since the original film ended so when we pick back up the main character X (Magyar) and his love interest Andrew (Stephens) have broken up, but are still living together because X can’t afford to move out. X decides to go back to his old career as a sex worker, but quickly realizes that the profession has changed since he’s been gone because of new attitudes, the rise of online platforms, and even the advent of PrEP. New character Chayce (Jason Caceres) steps in to teach X all about the new landscape of sex work and even starts sending him on assignments that push his boundaries.

The way that the sex work industry has changes since 2006 features heavily in the new series and was something Brocka researched heavily before creating this sequel series. “Sex workers are now salespeople in a different way,” he told PGN in an interview published yesterday. “It’s about marketing and branding. All of these ways of marketing yourself has made people more open about their work and what they do and along with that, there is pride. Chayce is an out and proud sex worker who is owning it and living his life. There was not a lot of that 15 years ago.”

Much like the original film, the new series tackles issues important to the LGBTQ+ community, like HIV, race and queer youth culture. Caceres is excited to bring a new perspective to the show through his character Chayce, while still respecting what people have done for the queer community in the past. “Speaking as an LGBTQ+ individual myself, the older generations did such a great job of advocating for the community that [for] my generation all of those issues have been somewhat destigmatized,” he said in an interview with EDGE. “Chayse adds this new perspective of, ‘Oh, okay, that's not a big issue anymore, so why are you stressing?’ But it's still important to honor the gravity of these situations because there are still people that are dealing with these issues.”

Boy Culture: Generation X is now streaming on digital streaming platforms.

From Your Site Articles
TVEntertainment
boy cultureboy culture: generation xq. allan brockaderek magyardarryl stephensjason cacereslgbtq+lgbtq+ characterslgbtq+ moviessex workqueertelevision
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Don't miss the untold LGBTQ+ stories of NEW HOPE, PA!

Watch the untold LGBTQ+ stories of NEW HOPE, PA!

Five short documentaries that capture the diversity & rich history of its deeply rooted LGBTQ+ community.


QUEER CUTS: New Hope!

Watch it ON-DEMAND on the Advocate Channel App until November 15th.

Download our App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - Queer CutsOut Magazine - Fellow Travelers

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

43 Celebrities With OFs Accounts to Thirst Over

93 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023
Movies
Badge
gallery

93 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

Adore Delano, Ncuti Gatwa, Wayne Brady, Jade Jolie
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

These 40 Stars Came Out In 2023

Drag Race Trades
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

20 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters

Mathew Scott Montgomery, Raven-Symoné and Haley Kiyoko
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

22 Former Disney Stars Who Have Come Out As LGBTQ+

28 Sexiest Gay Scenes in Film
Movies

27 Sexiest Gay Scenes in Film

Latest Stories

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Read Full Bio