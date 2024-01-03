40 shows with excellent black LGBTQ+ characters

TV is finally hitting its stride with Black LGBTQ+ representation!
Our screens have never seen so much melanin! From the grittiest HBO dramas, all the way down to Cartoon Network kids' shows, TV is brimming with queer Black excellence!
Here are our favorite shows with some badass Black LGBTQ+ storylines!
The Chi
Showtime
Imani is a transgender character on Showtime's The Chi played by trans actress Jasmine Davis.
The Flight Attendant
HBO
Griffin Matthews takes on the role of Shane Evans in HBO's The Flight Attendant, where he works as both a flight attendant and a secret CIA agent.
Cruel Summer
Freeform
Freeform's Cruel Summer features Vince Fuller (Allius Barnes) as a close and loyal friend of Jeanette Turner (Chiara Aurelia) and Mallory Higgins (Harley Quinn Smith).
How to Get Away with Murder
Annalise Keating has been known to date both men and women on this ABC thriller.
The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Who knew Sabrina's cousin, Ambrose Spellman, would be black and pansexual?
True Blood
Nelsan Ellis and Rutina Wesley openly explored their characters sexualities on this gruesome HBO drama.
Master of None
Lena Waithe is the first woman to win a comedy writing Emmy with her iconic coming out episode as Denise.
Orange Is the New Black
This groundbreaking series lets queer people of color shine, including Laverne Cox as Sophia Burset and her history-making transgender storyline.
Pretty Little Liars
Bianca Lawson comes to terms with her sexuality as Maya in this teen drama.
High Fidelity
This show is a remake of the 1990s John Cusack film of the same name, but follows Zoe Kravitz, who plays a bisexual woman named Rob going through a breakup.
The L Word
Black women shine on this lesbian-centered Showtime series!
Arrow
After an alternate universe swap, Mister Terrific is married to man!
Queen Sugar
Rutina Wesley shines as Nova Bordelon and Brian Michael Smith came out as trans on the show and in real life.
Noah's Arc
The 2005 Logo series is still television's only show following the love lives of four gay black men!
POSE
The FX series boasts TV's largest transgender cast as well as a staggering amount of black actors, including Afro-Latina goddesses MJ Rodriguez and Indya Moore, as well as the stunning Dominique Jackson and charming Billy Porter.
The Handmaid's Tale
Samira Wiley devastates as the haunted lesbian Moira.
Looking
O-T Fagbenle's character Frank leaves a mark on Agustin that can be felt throughout the short duration of this gay-focused show.
Legendary
Legendary is a reality show similar to Pose, in that Ball Culture is showcased with “Houses” competing in dancing, voguing, and walking events for a chance at $100,000.
Cucumber
This British mini-series boasts a surprising amount of queer black cast members, and one goes out with a bang in the heartbreaking finale.
Glee
Alex Newell made a lasting impression on Gleeks around the world with their nuanced portrayal of Unique.
Six Feet Under
Mathew St. Patrick played opposite Michael C. Hall as power couple Keith and David, who I still ship to this day.
Black Mirror — "San Junipero"
Gugu Mbatha-Raw won an Emmy for her role as the sexually fluid party girl Kelly Booth.
RuPaul's Drag Race
The ten seasons of Drag Race have featured dozens of gay and trans black drag queens!
Twenties
When it first aired in 2019 on BET, Twenties became the first show to represent the LGBTQ+ community on the network. This single-camera sitcom follows Hottie, a queer black girl, and her two straight friends as they chase their dreams.
The Wire
Characters Kima Greggs and Snoop Pearson were nuanced queer women on this HBO drama — and Omar is iconic.
Sense8
The ship that will never sink! Amanita and Nomi forever!
A.J. & the Queen
Another show with RuPaul, this Netflix drama follows Mama Ru and her journey with an 11-year-old orphan hoping to live with her grandfather.
Black Lightning
Nafessa Williams plays Anissa Pearce, TV's first black lesbian superhero!
The Bold Type
Aisha Dee plays Kat Edison, a bisexual woman, and Stephen Conrad Moore plays Oliver Grayson, the openly gay head of fashion.
Steven Universe
So technically the gems of Steven Universe don't have a gender or race, but Garnet is the manifestation of love between two other gems that identify as she, and she's voiced by "American Boy" singer Estelle!
UnREAL
Openly gay actor Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman stirs up some drama as Jay Carter.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Andre Braugher plays Captain Holt, who is openly gay.
Shameless
Shanola Hampton plays Veronica Fisher, who explores her sexuality with a woman for a couple of seasons.
Styling Hollywood
Styling Hollywood is a Netflix documentary style/non-scripted fashion reality show. Created by Carlos King, it follows the life of celebrity stylist Jason Bolden and his interior designer husband Adair Curtis, making for a rare Black married couple as the center of attention.
The Fosters
Sherri Saum plays Lena Adams Foster, half of the married maternal duo on The Fosters.
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Titus Burgess plays the fabulous Titus Andromedon!