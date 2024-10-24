Season 3 of 'Good Omens' is still on the way, but with one MAJOR caveat

Amazon Prime’s Good Omens TV show was a hit when it premiered in 2019, so much so that the show is headed for a third season after it was only supposed to air for one.

Even though season three was already meant to be the end of the beloved series, production for the show came to a screeching halt a few months ago after Neil Gaiman, who authored the novel of the same name alongside Terry Pratchett, was accused of sexual assault by five different women.

In the wake of the backlash against Gaiman, Variety reported that the final season will not only carry on without him, but that it will also only consist of a singular 90-minute episode.