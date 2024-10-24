Season 3 of 'Good Omens' is still on the way, but with one MAJOR caveat

Amazon Prime’s Good Omens TV show was a hit when it premiered in 2019, so much so that the show is headed for a third season after it was only supposed to air for one.
Even though season three was already meant to be the end of the beloved series, production for the show came to a screeching halt a few months ago after Neil Gaiman, who authored the novel of the same name alongside Terry Pratchett, was accused of sexual assault by five different women.
In the wake of the backlash against Gaiman, Variety reported that the final season will not only carry on without him, but that it will also only consist of a singular 90-minute episode.
According to Variety, production for the episode will resume in early 2025 in Scotland. A source close to the situation revealed that Gaiman had originally contributed to the show’s series finale, but he will no longer be part of the show when production resumes and he’s also lost the credit as executive producer.
Everything started going poorly for Gaiman in July, when a podcast called Master: The allegations against Neil Gaiman surfaced. It included the five women who detailed allegations of sexual assault and abuse stemming all the way back to 1986. As of this writing, there are six episodes dedicated to the matter.
The fallout with Good Omens isn’t the only blow Gaiman is facing in the wake of the accusations. Disney also paused development on a film adaptation of his novel The Graveyard Book, though it’s the only other upcoming project on Gaiman’s radar that’s come to a halt because of this. Amazon has also prepped a series based on Gaiman’s Anansi Boys, and Netflix is still gearing up to release a second season of The Sandman. The latter, however, already struggled to land a second season in the first place, so the accusations could be the nail in the coffin for the project.
Both of these projects are expected to release in 2025. A release for the episode of Good Omens has not yet been revealed.