Scroll To Top
Celebrities

Amanda Palmer breaks silence after ex-husband Neil Gaiman was accused of sexual assault

Amanda Palmer breaks silence after ex-husband Neil Gaiman was accused of sexual assault

Amanda Palmer and Neil Gaiman
John Lamparski/WireImage/Getty Images

Performer Amanda Palmer and Author Neil Gaiman attend the "Matilda The Musical" Broadway Opening Night at Shubert Theatre on April 11, 2013 in New York City.

The former Dresden Dolls singer released a statement on Instagram referencing the former couple's son.

After Vulture’s bombshell exposé detailing sexual assault allegations against Neil Gaiman came out earlier this week, the best-selling author’s ex-wife Amanda Palmer finally made a public statement.

The explosive report describes in detail the disturbing allegations made by eight women of the sexual assault, coercion, and abuse they suffered at the hands of the Good Omens writer. The Vulture article, written by Lila Shapiro, also includes accusations that Palmer had knowledge of his actions and that some of the women met Gaiman through Palmer.

Scarlett Pavlovich, who began working as a nanny for Palmer in 2022, claims Gaiman sexually assaulted her in an outdoor bathtub and further alleges that he assaulted her again in a hotel room while his son was present. Pavlovich also claims that she told Palmer about what Gaiman did to her, including the bathtub incident, but didn’t describe it as sexual assault at the time.

Palmer broke her silence yesterday when she took to Instagram to post a statement asking for privacy because of the former couple’s custody battle.

“As there are ongoing custody and divorce proceedings, I am not able to offer public comment. Please understand that I am first and foremost a parent. I ask for privacy at this time,” she wrote.

The singer-songwriter and former Dresden Dolls member also made a statement to NME, calling the allegations against Gaiman, who she divorced in 2022, “disturbing.”

“While Ms. Palmer is profoundly disturbed by the allegations that Mr. Gaiman has abused several women, at this time her primary concern is, and must remain, the well-being of her son and therefore, to guard his privacy, she has no comment on these allegations,” her statement read.

Palmer and Gaiman met in 2008 and got married in 2011. They have one son together.

From Your Site Articles
CelebritiesNews
neil gaimanamanda palmercelebritiesnew york magazinescarlett pavlovichsexual abusesexual assaultsexual assault allegationsvutlure
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform
LGBTQ Task ForceOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

Celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

All-time greatest lesbian sex scenes in movies & where to stream them
Movies
Badge
gallery

All-time greatest lesbian sex scenes in movies & where to stream them

celebrity gay age gap couples
Dating
Badge
gallery

34 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top

Here are the reasons 'straight' men hook up with guys
Dating

Here are the reasons 'straight' men hook up with guys

Awkward sauna behavior: Man splashed with water in sauna
Men

30 awkward things guys do in saunas

gay sex tips: attractive young man in bed
Sex

101 gay sex tips you didn't learn in sex ed class

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained
Identities
Badge
gallery

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained

famous gay actors in history: 15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

Golden Age of Hollywood stars you probably didn't know were LGBTQ+

35 of the funniest drag queen names
Comedy
Badge
gallery

35 of the funniest drag queen names

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Read Full Bio