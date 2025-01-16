Amanda Palmer breaks silence after ex-husband Neil Gaiman was accused of sexual assault

After Vulture’s bombshell exposé detailing sexual assault allegations against Neil Gaiman came out earlier this week, the best-selling author’s ex-wife Amanda Palmer finally made a public statement.

The explosive report describes in detail the disturbing allegations made by eight women of the sexual assault, coercion, and abuse they suffered at the hands of the Good Omens writer. The Vulture article, written by Lila Shapiro, also includes accusations that Palmer had knowledge of his actions and that some of the women met Gaiman through Palmer.

Scarlett Pavlovich, who began working as a nanny for Palmer in 2022, claims Gaiman sexually assaulted her in an outdoor bathtub and further alleges that he assaulted her again in a hotel room while his son was present. Pavlovich also claims that she told Palmer about what Gaiman did to her, including the bathtub incident, but didn’t describe it as sexual assault at the time.

Palmer broke her silence yesterday when she took to Instagram to post a statement asking for privacy because of the former couple’s custody battle.

“As there are ongoing custody and divorce proceedings, I am not able to offer public comment. Please understand that I am first and foremost a parent. I ask for privacy at this time,” she wrote.