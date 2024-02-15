Scroll To Top
TV

Danii Minogue teases new sapphic reality dating show I Kissed a Girl

Danii Minogue teases new sapphic reality dating show 'I Kissed a Girl'

Danii Minogue
Instagram @bbcthree

We are SEATED.

rachelkiley

Sorry boys, it’s time for the ladies to get their own dating show!

The first teaser trailer for I Kissed a Girl — BBC Three’s spin-off of queer reality dating series I Kissed a Boyfinally dropped this week, with Danii Minogue back as host.

“Hi…my name is Cupid and this year I’m aiming more love arrows in Italy…this time for the girls,” she wrote on Instagram.

The spin-off series was officially announced last summer, promising to follow ten single women as they look for romance and encounter “more twists and turns than ever.” And like the original series, the premise involves contestants being matched up based on what they’re looking for in a partner and immediately greeting one another with a kiss to see whether there’s a spark.

“I'm so excited to see if we can find more connections, chemistry and hopefully love sealed with a kiss,” Minogue said at the time. “Here come the girls!”

I Kissed a Boy was the UK’s first ever wholly queer dating reality show, and clearly did well enough for BBC Three to announce a spin-off before the program had concluded.

“Putting together the first gay cast for a reality show in the UK is a big task. We broadly knew what we didn’t want it to be, what we hoped it would be,” executive producer Dan Gray told Attitude last year. “From the very beginning, we were always about challenging stereotypes. That was a big thing.”

An official premiere date for I Kissed a Girl has yet to be announced, though if it falls in line with the original show, it may pop up sometime this spring.

From Your Site Articles
TVEntertainmentMusicCelebrities
bbcdanii minoguegay datingi kissed a boyi kissed a girl
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

44 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Read Full Bio