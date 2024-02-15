Danii Minogue teases new sapphic reality dating show 'I Kissed a Girl'

Sorry boys, it’s time for the ladies to get their own dating show!

The first teaser trailer for I Kissed a Girl — BBC Three’s spin-off of queer reality dating series I Kissed a Boy — finally dropped this week, with Danii Minogue back as host.

“Hi…my name is Cupid and this year I’m aiming more love arrows in Italy…this time for the girls,” she wrote on Instagram.

The spin-off series was officially announced last summer, promising to follow ten single women as they look for romance and encounter “more twists and turns than ever.” And like the original series, the premise involves contestants being matched up based on what they’re looking for in a partner and immediately greeting one another with a kiss to see whether there’s a spark.

“I'm so excited to see if we can find more connections, chemistry and hopefully love sealed with a kiss,” Minogue said at the time. “Here come the girls!”

I Kissed a Boy was the UK’s first ever wholly queer dating reality show, and clearly did well enough for BBC Three to announce a spin-off before the program had concluded.

“Putting together the first gay cast for a reality show in the UK is a big task. We broadly knew what we didn’t want it to be, what we hoped it would be,” executive producer Dan Gray told Attitude last year. “From the very beginning, we were always about challenging stereotypes. That was a big thing.”

An official premiere date for I Kissed a Girl has yet to be announced, though if it falls in line with the original show, it may pop up sometime this spring.