20 awesome songs about women crushing on women

YouTube
There is something so magical about that bubbly feeling you get when you see, think about, or touch the girl you're crushing on. Words don’t really do it justice — but songs can. So when you have those butterfly feelings, or just want to bask in the memory of a big old girl crush, these are the songs to put on your playlist.
"Red Wine Supernova" by Chappell Roan
For when you're feeling that major new relationship energy!
“Constant Craving” k.d. lang
This Sapphic classic still hits just as hard!
“I Do” by Reneé Rapp
This song about unrequited love is just too relatable.
“Lunch” by Billie Eilish
For when you're craving... well.. you know, lunch.
“Small Town Scandal” by Zolita
A little bit country, a whole lot dykey.
"Her Body Is A Bible" by FLETCHER
When all you can think about is how much you worship her from head-to-toe.
"Silk Chiffon" by Muna
The feeling of a crush is so hard to define, but the touch of silk chiffon just may be it!
"What If?" by Maya Wagner
Half the fun of a new crush is the way in opens up all these possibilities. Will it be love for now? Will it be love forever? Will it be at all?
"Closer" by Tegan and Sara
When you crave taking your crush to the next level and getting a whole lot closer.
"She Kissed Me First" by Sera
Ooop! Did you just steal your crush from her boyfriend? Or maybe you just want to...
“All I Want Is To Be Your Girl” by Holly Miranda
This is the perfect song for when you weren’t looking for love but she found you.
“Who We Are” by Allison Weiss
This upbeat Allison Weiss song is perfect for when you meet a woman you want to get lost with.
“Girl” by The Internet ft. Kaytranada
The perfect song for when you’re pining a little over your crush, but you’re determined to woo her.
“Only A Girl” by Gia
When you spend your spring making out with your entire squad.
“She’s So Lovely” by The Butchies
When you're crushing so hard that everything she does seems lovely.
“First Position” by Kehlani
When you’re crushing on a girl with a boyfriend.
“I Kissed a Girl” by Jill Sobule
No, not the Katy Perry song. This one was actually written for lesbians.
“Girls Like Girls” by Hayley Kiyoko
The best upbeat pop song for all your girl crushes.
“Back To Bed” by Boyskout
For those long, fun Saturday mornings when you really don’t want to get out of bed. Listen here.
“Special Affair” by The Internet
Yes, this is the second song by The Internet on this list, but this song should be the lesbian equivalent of putting on a Barry White album when you’re trying to hook up.