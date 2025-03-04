'Survival of the Thickest' season 2 is so gay, teases lesbian love & a bevy of LGBTQ+ stars

'Survival of the Thickest' season 2 is so gay, teases lesbian love & a bevy of LGBTQ+ starsCourtesy of Netflix
Are you looking for a reason to be hyped for season two of Survival of the Thickest? Let us give you five!
For those unfamiliar, the series which stars Michelle Buteau and is based off her acclaimed book of essays, follows the exploits of Mavis Beaumont (Buteau) a beautiful, vibrant, plus-size Black woman who is fighting to make her dream career as a plus-size stylist to the stars come true and perhaps finding love along the way. She is supported by her chosen family, Marley (Tasha Smith), Khalil (Tone Bell), and Peppermint (Peppermint).
While season one saw Mavis breaking into the world of celebrity styling, season two sees her taking her business to the next level by starting her own brand. We live to see it, but also the trailer teases several, many queer cameos and even a lesbian love story. Here are five moments from the trailer that have guaranteed we will be seated when season two drops on March 27 on Netflix.
1. Leather harness alert!
Courtesy of Netflix
Sure this is a seemingly straight hookup but the site of that leather harness has our hearts beating a little faster.
2. Hello Jerrie Johnson
Courtesy of Netflix
Last season Marley had her queer awakening, but this season she's poised to make all our Sapphic dreams come true with a new lesbian romance, with a character played by our forever crush, Harlem’s, Jerrie Johnson.
3. Peppermint is back
Courtesy of Netflix
Peppermint is back and beautiful, and posed for a very exciting new plotline this season that we can’t give away yet!
4. Monet X Change is in the building
Courtesy of Netflix
Did the exchange rate just go up? Monet is in the building and looking fabulous. Is this a wedding? Whomst could it be?
5. 10s across the board!
Honey Balenciaga
Is it even gay and NYC if ball culture doesn’t make an appearance? Honey Balenciaga guest stars this season and she brings it to every ball!
In an era when queer folks and representation feel greatly under threat — and some companies are complying with that kind of erasure — it just feels especially poignant to see Survival of the Thickest leaning into its queerness in its sophomore season.
Survival of the Thickest returns on March 27. Watch the trailer below.