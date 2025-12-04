Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Vanderpump Rules' new SUR-vers go viral for their OnlyFans accounts & hot shirtless pics

Vanderpump Rules' new SUR-vers go viral for their OnlyFans accounts & hot shirtless pics

The popular series' reboot just got a little bit spicier!

Chris Hahn and Jason Cohen from Vanderpump Rules

Chris Hahn and Jason Cohen from 'Vanderpump Rules.'

Bravo
Ariel Messman-Rucker
By Ariel Messman-RuckerDecember 04 2025 / 1:44 PM
Ariel Messman-Rucker
Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.
See Full Bio

The new season of Vanderpump Rules dropped this week with a brand new cast.

The long-running reality TV show may have left Scandoval behind when they decided to reboot the series and replace the old cast, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t juicy drama and hot stars creating chaos in West Hollywood.

After just one episode, cast members and cousins Chris Hahn and Jason Cohen are already going viral for both being OnlyFans stars, and Hahn is making waves on X after posting a shirtless pic alongside an unknown man.

The two may be brand new to the Bravo universe, but they’ve both appeared on reality TV shows before. Hahn and Cohen starred together on the first and only season of the Netflix dating show Dated & Related, and Hahn appeared on a season of Perfect Match.

Not only are the two new hot VPR stars known for posting shirtless thirst traps on social media, but now the internet can’t stop talking about them both having OnlyFans accounts, too.

Hahn may be diving into reality TV stardom, but his OF account is still active, where he goes by Axel Stone, and his profile reads, “Fitness and modeling! Always down for a good time and living life to the fullest. Let's have some fun and don't be shy!”

Newbie SUR-ver Cohen says he is both a model and an actor, but until recently, he also had an OnlyFans account. He seems to have scrubbed it from the internet now, but the link is still live in his linktree.

Regardless, the cousins are making fans’ day by posting hot pics everyone can thirst over!

The comments are hilarious and extremely thirsty but after browsing their social media accounts we understand why.

onlyfansvanderpump rulesreality tvshirtless picsviralviral photo

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

Young man pointing at markings on his abdomen against grey background. Plastic surgery concept
Perspectives

Cis men love top surgery—it should be available for all

Kieron Moore as Aaron Eagle; Reed Birney as Hank Grant in Blue Film
Interviews

'Blue Film' director Elliot Tuttle on 'breaking down' archetypes and confronting audiences

Courtroom gavel
News

Lesbian educator wins $700K after she was allegedly called a ‘witch’ in an ‘LGBTQ coven’

Watch Now: Pride Today
© Equal Entertainment LLC