This sexy new Heated Rivalry pic ahead of episode 4 has fans crashing out

The sweet photo has fans dying to see the next episode!

Ilya Rozanov and Shane Hollander in 'Heated Rivalry.'

Ariel Messman-Rucker
By Ariel Messman-RuckerDecember 09 2025 / 1:40 PM
Heated Rivalry has taken over everyone’s timeline yet again!

While viewers eagerly await the release of episode four on Friday, HBO quietly posted a new screenshot from the upcoming episode and an episode description that has fans in a tailspin.

The new photo shows Ilya Rozanov spooning his hockey rival-turned-lover, Shane Hollander, with his chin resting on his shoulder.

"As hockey seasons come and go, Ilya is up to his old antics on and off the ice, while Shane continues to thrive in his game and career,” the episode description reads. “After a night together, Ilya lets his guard down, sending Shane into a panic. Meanwhile, Shane’s budding relationship with a movie star only adds fuel and intensifies the turmoil between them.”

The image quickly went viral, with fans dying to know if this means that the young men finally get to spend the night together after years of hiding their attraction and never spending more than a few hours together.

Fans of the Rachel Reid gay hockey romance novel think they know what’s to come in the next episode and are keeping their fingers crossed that the infamous “tuna melt” scene also includes Shane and Ilya sleeping cuddled up together.

After seeing the image, fans immediately started crashing out and talking about how their hearts won’t be able to handle everything that is about to happen in the next episode.

Heated Rivalry may have gained popularity because of the intense chemistry between Shane and Ilya actors Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie and the fairly explicit gay sex scenes, but this sweet photo going viral proves that fans are just as excited for the yearning, tenderness, and intimacy between the two main characters.

Heated Rivalry episode four premieres on Friday, December 12 at 12 a.m. ET on HBO Max in the U.S. and the Crave streaming platform in Canada.

