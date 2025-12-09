This sexy new Heated Rivalry pic ahead of episode 4 has fans crashing out

Heated Rivalry has taken over everyone’s timeline yet again!

While viewers eagerly await the release of episode four on Friday, HBO quietly posted a new screenshot from the upcoming episode and an episode description that has fans in a tailspin.

The new photo shows Ilya Rozanov spooning his hockey rival-turned-lover, Shane Hollander, with his chin resting on his shoulder.

"As hockey seasons come and go, Ilya is up to his old antics on and off the ice, while Shane continues to thrive in his game and career,” the episode description reads. “After a night together, Ilya lets his guard down, sending Shane into a panic. Meanwhile, Shane’s budding relationship with a movie star only adds fuel and intensifies the turmoil between them.”