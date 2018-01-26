Why Black Lightning's Badass Lesbian Superhero Won't Be Coming Out

From the second "Strange Fruit" by Nina Simone began to play over the intro to the pilot episode, we knew CW's latest superhero series was going to be something incredible.

The story follows Black Lightning (Cress Williams), former defender of the people and current high school principal, as he navigates life as a retired superhero.

In his crime-ridden neighborhood, Principal Jefferson Pearce fights to keep his city and school safe, no longer with a mask on, but with education and discipline—until his kids stumble into a gang war zone. But being a hero requires the ultimate self-sacrifice, and Pearce must then decide if he wants to remain in the shadows or resurrect Black Lightning—along with trauma and heartbreak attached.

His youngest daughter Jennifer (China Anne McClain) maneuvers the angst of your dad being your high school principal, while his eldest daughter Anissa (Nafessa Williams) is busy being her best—and gayest—self. The series revealed her sexuality by showing Anissa and her girlfriend intimate in bed together!

*swoon*

But don't expect a coming out story on this series. Show creators said that there won't be one, as Anissa's family already knows about her sexuality, accepts it, and is open about it. When a neighbor asks Pearce where Anissa is, he casually tells him "at her girlfriend's" like it's no big deal; a seemingly minuscule moment that made queer people everywhere squeal with delight.

Executive producer Salim Akil told POPSUGAR that Anissa's love life won't be a point of contention. "There’s not going to be a coming out story…although I know it’s a social issue, in my personal life that’s never been an issue," he said. "I was determined not to make it a 'very special episode' or an issue in the show."

Actress Nafessa Williams simply said, "She’s walking boldly and unapologetically in who she is."

Anissa's sexuality just is, and won't be a central part of the storyline. And as if that wasn't enough to make you fall in love with Anissa, we know from the comics that she's on her way to becoming Thunder, television's first black lesbian superhero.

She hasn't fully realized her powers just yet, but Anissa's arc is definitely one we'll look out for, as well as more of her and her girlfriend!

Black Lightning airs Tuesdays on CW at 9/8c. Watch the trailer below: