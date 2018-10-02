Marvel's Runaways Season 2 Trailer Is Here & It's So Gay

"We can fix the world they broke."

Season 1 of the Hulu original series Marvel's Runaways made history with the franchise's first gay superhero kiss. With the premiere of their Season 2 trailer, Runaways is upping the ante on all accounts.

Last season ended with our young heroes finding out their parents are basically supervillains and running away to figure out how to right their wrongs. The latest trailer, released just yesterday, shows the teens hiding underground and training their newly discovered powers.

"We're not them," they realize. "We can fix the world that they broke."

Season 2 of Marvel's Runaways premieres to Hulu on December 21. Watch the trailer below!