The 'She-Ra' Reboot Looks So Badass—But Not Everyone Thinks So
The She-Ra Reboot Looks So Badass—But Not Everyone Thinks So

This is why we can't have nice things.

Raffy Ermac
By Raffy Ermac
July 16 2018 7:38 PM EDT
Ever since it was announced earlier this year, fans have been super excited for the Netflix reboot of Filmation's classic '80s superhero cartoon She-Ra: Princess of Power.

When Entertainment Weekly dropped exclusive, first-look stills from the production (led by artist Noelle Stevenson), people—rightfully—got even more excited about it. 

Unfortunately, because we can't have nice things, creepy critics who wanted She-Ra to be "sexy" also took to the internet to voice their disdain for her new, 2018 look. (Keep in mind this is a children's show). 

Luckily for us, fans can see right throught these silly complaints...

Will we be tuning into the new, powerful She-Ra reboot when it drops on Netflix later this year? HELL YEAH! 

