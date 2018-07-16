The She-Ra Reboot Looks So Badass—But Not Everyone Thinks So

This is why we can't have nice things.

Ever since it was announced earlier this year, fans have been super excited for the Netflix reboot of Filmation's classic '80s superhero cartoon She-Ra: Princess of Power.

First look at She-Ra and the Princesses of Power! pic.twitter.com/NvC56z97cz — Noelle Stevenson (@Gingerhazing) July 16, 2018

When Entertainment Weekly dropped exclusive, first-look stills from the production (led by artist Noelle Stevenson), people—rightfully—got even more excited about it.

she-ra is looking so cute and promising wrow pic.twitter.com/RRY3MWjE7T — Nicole (@lavenderdoodles) July 16, 2018

Unfortunately, because we can't have nice things, creepy critics who wanted She-Ra to be "sexy" also took to the internet to voice their disdain for her new, 2018 look. (Keep in mind this is a children's show).

@Gingerhazing Why is She-Ra Flat? She is supposed to be a Beautiful Warrior Woman. This feels a lot like what Marvel did to Carol Danvers. This new design for your show looks Anti-Beauty and Anti-Feminine. #SheRa pic.twitter.com/VKxJu53fFm — Micshork (@Micshork) July 15, 2018

Boyish lesbian re-imagines SHE-RA as a boyish lesbian.



The utter selfishness and egotism of this is astounding. pic.twitter.com/PXIcoNkpaF — Diversity & Comics (@DiversityAndCmx) July 15, 2018

L: She-Ra, 1980s

R: She-Ra, 2010s



They really won’t rest until the entire history of human civilization has been plundered and stripped of all beauty and wonder pic.twitter.com/fHNhocOdgu — AKIRA THE DON (@akirathedon) July 15, 2018

It's too bad she looks so masculine. Women are great in their own way. Why does She-Ra have to embody male traits in order to be powerful? — Leif A. Thomas (@LeifAThomas) July 15, 2018

Luckily for us, fans can see right throught these silly complaints...

There are few red flags as large and bleak as that of adult men whining that a children's fictional character isn't "sexy" enough for them.



She-Ra is not for you. She was never for you.



It's fucking terrifying how many of these men have children themselves. — Thal (@thalestral) July 16, 2018

In American news, adult men are complaining that She-Ra, a children’s cartoon woman with a flying horse and a magic sword, isn’t hot enough for them to jerk off to. — OhNoSheTwitnt (@OhNoSheTwitnt) July 16, 2018

Anyway this show looks amazing and I’m so glad that kids will have both the classic 80’s version AND the 2018 version to enjoy (and if you’re a 40+ dude maybe just, watch one of the THOUSANDS of properties made just for you and leave this one alone) https://t.co/zEyNPwxi25 — Jen Bartel (@heyjenbartel) July 16, 2018

Ok seriously people who were getting uppedy about She-Ra's new design off one image need to shut their mouthes, this looks AMAZING, and she looks friggen amazing



If this "Looks like a man" then I'm a god damn chipmunk. pic.twitter.com/jC9WzipsRK — TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) July 16, 2018

When a fb group I was in did redesigns of female characters for fun, a lot of the pushback we got resembled this bullsh*t about She-Ra... New perspectives for new audiences are seen as a threat, though nothing is actually erasing what went before. — Sam Haney Press (@SamHainPress) July 16, 2018

I'm gonna give a tip to the creepy old dudes demanding She-ra be more sexualized in the reboot



The show isn't an example of the "Cal-arts style" no matter how much you've been working yourself up into a dizzy fury over it recently.



Please just like



stop with that complaint ok — Queer History Daddy (@TheSteelShep) July 16, 2018

Will we be tuning into the new, powerful She-Ra reboot when it drops on Netflix later this year? HELL YEAH!