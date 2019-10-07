The Stakes Are Higher Than Ever in She-Ra Season 4 Teaser

At lot of new stuff was teased at New York Comic Con this past weekend, but one of our fave announcements was that one of our fave animated series, She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, is coming back for a fourth season!

Season 2 and Season 3 of the incredibly empowering—and super queer—Netflix show, were a short and sweet 6 and 7 episodes each respectively, but for the fourth round, we're getting 13 jam-packed, brand spankin' new episodes, and from the looks of the teaser that DreamWorks Animation shared at NYCC, the stakes for our Princesses just keep getting higher and higher.

"Season 4 begins with the respective rises of Queen Glimmer as leader of the Rebellion and Catra as co-leader of the Horde," reads season 4's synopsis. "As the Horde makes advances on the Rebellion under the looming threat of Horde Prime’s arrival, the Princess Alliance makes heroic strides but begins to disagree on the best way to defend Etheria. Ultimately, a shocking discovery about Etheria itself causes Adora to reconsider everything she thought she knew."

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power returns for a fourth season November 5! Watch the teaser trailer in the video below, and binge-watch seasons 1-3 only on Netflix!