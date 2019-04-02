She-Ra and the Princesses of Power Is Filled With Big Gay Energy

PRIDE's Raffy Ermac went to WonderCon 2019 and talked to the cast and creator of Netflix's She-Ra about empowering women, LGBT representation, and toxic masculinity!

Netflix's She-Ra and the Princesses of Power has been garnering a huge queer fanbase ever since it premiered last year! (Catdora for life!!)

PRIDE got to talk to the series' cast and crew at Anaheim, California's annual WonderCon this past weekend, and we talked about how inclusive the show is, the importance of queer women's representation, and toxic masculinity. (We even got everyone to do their best impression of the titular hero!)

"As a gay woman, this is how I see the world," series creator and executive producer Noelle Stevenson told PRIDE when asked about the abundance of LGBT representation in the show. "I'm so glad that people are picking up on that, and seeing this vision of the world where there's no compulsory heterosexuality. Characters get to just be who they are and there's no judgment at all."

Season 2 of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power hits Netflix on Friday, April 26! Watch the official trailer that premiered at WonderCon in the video below!