The First Wonder Woman 1984 Trailer Is Here & We're Screaming!!!

Despite a few delays with its release, the hype has never truly died down for a sequel to Patty Jenkins' superhero masterpiece Wonder Woman! Fans who have been eagerly waiting since 2017 for a follow-up finally got a substantial taste of what's in store for the iconic Amazon warrior—played by the badass Gal Gadot—in the form of new character posters and the film's first full trailer!!

Like the title suggests, Wonder Woman 1984 takes place in the early '80s and is filled with all sorts of nerdy nostalgia! The teaser we got (which Warner Bros. premiered at Brazil Comic Con Experience this weekend) introduces us to Kristen Wiig's Cheetah and Pedro Pascal's Maxwell Lord, while also reuniting our titular heroine with her beloved Steve Trevor (Chris Pine). We're not sure the exact details of how Steve managed to survive and reunite with Diana (especially considering there's over a 60+ year time jump since we last saw him, and you know, he kinda sacrificed himself in battle), but we're sure we'll get those soon. We're just happy to see Gal and Chris back together in action!!

And speaking of action, just in case you needed to be reminded of the power, the influence, and the international implications that Wonder Woman has, the trailer also shows us Diana literally swinging on lightning, swatting away bullets like they're flies, and snatching everyone's life with her trusted lasso of truth.

The film is also slated for release during the beginning of Pride Month next year, so just in case you were curious, Wonder Woman said "Gay rights!!!"

Wonder Woman 1984 is set to hit theaters on June 5, 2020! Watch the first full trailer in the video below!