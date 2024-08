Let's go on an excursion across a galaxy far…okay, you know where I'm going with this.

Produced by Sony Interactive Entertainment, Concord is a new multiplayer shooting game set in the Concord galaxy. Players become galactic guns-for-hire, creating a custom team with unique skills and even deeper storylines.

Among the roster is Bazz, a badass character touted as being "bold on the battlefield and in her fashion game." And she's more than just a fast-paced, knife-wielding character. Bazz is the first Black trans woman ever presented as a playable character in a video game produced by a major studio.

Yes, she is making herstory!

Mila Jam , a Black trans singer, songwriter, actress and activist, revealed on social that she lent her voice and likeness to the character.