The Gayming Awards & WOW Presents Plus team up for an epic celebration of LGBTQ+ video games

Hello, hello, hello, gaymers ! The biggest night in LGBTQ+ gaming, the Gayming Awards 2025 , has a new streaming home: WOW Presents Plus .

Today, Gayming Magazine and World of Wonder released a joint press release announcing that the fifth annual Gayming Awards will air globally, exclusively on the streaming platform on Tuesday, July 8. Its a development that Robin Gray, Gayming Magazine & Gayming Awards founder, has been building toward for years.

“From the very beginning, we’ve always sought to establish the Gayming Awards as a key cultural moment, and with the Gayming Awards 2025 broadcasting on the biggest and best LGBTQ+ streaming platform, I’m thrilled to see this journey take its next big step,” Gray stated in the announcement. “At a time where LGBTQ+ rights and culture are being erased, the Gayming Awards stand proudly and firmly as a key beacon of hope in uplifting, celebrating and uniting our community through the power of video games. A huge thank you to World of Wonder for believing in our mission and giving us this awesome platform.”

“We’re excited to announce that Awards Season just got a little bit ‘gayer.’ WOW Presents Plus, the #1 place in the world to watch Drag Race, is holding space for queer video game excellence as the exclusive streamer of the Gayming Awards,” added Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey, co-founders of World of Wonder.

Last year, the event saw more than 1.4 million viewers either live or via social clips, so the move to streaming was the natural next step for the event, which celebrates queer excellence across the video gaming world. This year also sees some changes as well as some additions to the list of categories including the LGBTQ+ Voice Actor of the Year, Community Impact Award, and LGBTQ+ Content Creator of the Year. Once again, they will be honoring winners in the categories of the Game of the Year, Authentic Representation Award, and Best LGBTQ+ Character Award. Best LGBTQ+ Indie Game Award, and more.

The Gayming Awards 2025 are sponsored by MyNerdLife and Gay Water. More sponsors and supporters will be revealed soon. Submissions are now open at GaymingAwards.com.