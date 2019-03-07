Donald Duck Comic Set to Feature Its First Lesbian Couple

Despite major progresses made in recent years, LGBT representation can still be very hard to come by in a lot of media, especially when it's geared for younger audiences. Luckily for fans, small steps are being made every single day that let queer people and queer families know that they exist, they are valid, and they matter within their favorite stories. Like in the case of the Dutch Donald Duck comic series!

According to PinkNews, a 10-year-old Dutch Donald Duck fan named Fenna didn't feel like her family was represented in the pages of her favorite comic book starring the iconic Disney duck.

"My parents are gay and lesbian and I think it’s important that that’s just as normal. But in Duck City it’s as if they don’t exist at all," Fenna (who has two moms) told Dutch news station NOS, speaking about how she never saw visibly queer background characters in the long-running comic series. "You see lots of couples, a few of those extras could be gay."

Well, luckily for Fenna, the creators of the Donald Duck comics were listening!

PinkNews also reports that after hearing and receiving Fenna's valid critique, Joan Lommen, the editor-in-chief of the Donald Duck series, will include queer couples in future editions of the comic.

While we wish could see a whole Disney series completely made up of all queer characters (maybe one day!), it's nice creators are listening to consumers and taking (very small) steps to be a little more inclusive!