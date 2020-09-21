Tatiana Maslany Is Joining the MCU as Live-Action She-Hulk

The Orphan Black star and LGBTQ+ ally is set to star in her own superpowered Disney+ series!

It looks like Marvel Studios has finally found a lead actress to take on the She-Hulk mantle in an upcoming Disney+ series: Tatiana Maslany!

According to a report from Deadline, the Orphan Black star and Human Rights Campaign's 2018 Ally for Equality will be playing the badass, strong AF superheroine in a live-action adaptation of the underrated Marvel Comics character.

For those not in the know, She-Hulk (whose civilian name is Jennifer Susan Walters) first appeared in her own comic series, The Savage She-Hulk, back in 1980 and was the last major character to be created by the legendary Stan Lee, Deadline reports. Her powers include superhuman strength, speed, and regeneration, and she is a cousin of Bruce Banner, who we all know better simply as Hulk.

Naturally, the news of the Emmy-winning actress, who played queer in the Canadian sci-fi thriller Orphan Black and the short film Apart From Everything, excited many fans who have been dying to see She-Hulk join the increasingly popular Marvel Cinematic Universe for quite some time. Even beloved, Emmy-winning Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo himself took to Twitter to congratulate Tatiana on the new role and welcome her to the Marvel fam!

We can't wait to see what Tatiana brings to the role!!