Bisexual Queen Harley Quinn Is Back in The Suicide Squad Trailer

The star-studded DC film features Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Idris Elba, Joel Kinnaman, John Cena, and many more!

She's baaaack! After serving up laughs and kicking ass in 2020's Birds of Prey, our fave bisexual antihero Harley Quinn is back in business in the red-band trailer for James Gunn's upcoming DC Comic flick The Suicide Squad!

In addition to the trailer, Warner Bros. released the official poster, as well as character posters of the film's star-studded ensemble cast, the likes of which include Harley herself Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Idris Elba, Joel Kinnaman, John Cena, Jai Courtney, and more!

It's a good day to be a queer nerd, that's for sure!

The Suicide Squad is set to hit theaters and HBO Max on August 6!