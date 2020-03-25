The 42 Gayest Moments in 'Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey'

Everyone knows Harley Quinn is a bisexual badass.

It’s DC canon, even if there wasn’t much opportunity to overtly explore her sexuality in Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn. But that doesn’t mean the movie wasn’t super-duper gay. After a lifetime of squinting to find the queer subtext in the film, we really don’t have to scratch far below the surface when it comes to this queer masterpiece—it’s all basically handed to us on a rainbow platter!

So without further ado, may I present: absolutely every gay thing about Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn.