Valkyrie & Jane Steal the Show in New Thor: Love and Thunder Trailer

That's right, the trailer is FINALLY here.

Marvel fans are always eagerly awaiting the next big thing, and as hyped as everyone is about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, for awhile now, the highly anticipated trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder has ultimately been that thing.

And now, it’s here.

The latest installment of the Thor film series sees Thor (Chris Hemsworth) himself on a quest for peace as he hangs up his superhero mantle. Gorr the Butcher (Christian Bale) throws a wrench in those plans, and the titular hero has to join forces with Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (voiced by director Taika Waititi), and Jane (Natalie Portman), who herself has taken up fighting as the Mighty Thor.

The trailer gives off the exact vibes we’ve all come to expect from a Waititi film, reassuring fans that Love and Thunder will be infused with humor in the same refreshing way as Ragnarok was.

Although there are a number of moments of note in the trailer, Jane’s wielding Thor’s hammer at the very end caused particular squealing among fans, as this is a major turn for the film series that’s been teased for years.

The trailer focused mostly on Hemsworth’s Thor, and perhaps a little too much on Chris Pratt’s Starlord (including a vaguely “no homo” joke that felt like it might have been at Pratt’s expense), but having a moment with Jane meant a lot to eager fans.

And getting a tease of Valkyrie in her new role of King of New Asgard — in a suit no less — was also a scene stealer.



Yeah, more of that, please!

Now the only real question on our minds is whether Valkyrie does, in fact, find her queen…