#Geek

So Who Should Be Valkyrie's Queen?

Thor and Avengers star Tessa Thompson wants Valkyrie to find her queen! OUR HEARTS CAN'T HANDLE THIS!!

By Raffy Ermac
July 21 2019 10:00 AM EDT

Marvel fans have been waiting FOREVER (and that isn't an exaggeration) to finally see an LGBTQ+ superhero on-screen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and although we've been teased many times, it looks like we're one-step closer to finally seeing queer representation pan out in the popular movie franchise, with Tessa Thompson's beloved Thor character Valkyrie being our beacon of hope. 

"First of all, as king, she needs to find her queen. That will be the first order of business," Thompson said (to thunderous applause) when asked about her bisexual character's future during the eventful AF Marvel Studios panel on Saturday afternoon at this year's San Diego Comic-Con. (If you recall, Valkyrie assumed the role of King of New Asard after Thor left to patrol space with the Guardians of the Galaxy.)

When the clip of Tessa expressing Valkrie's interest in looking for a queen went viral, queer MCU understandably went nuts and immediately took to Twitter to share a few suggestions in mind as to who could be Valkyrie's queen: 

With all the great ships out there, we're not sure exactly who we want to see play Valkyrie's significant other, but what we do know is that we hope her queerness is finally explored on-screen soon...

