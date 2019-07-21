So Who Should Be Valkyrie's Queen?

Thor and Avengers star Tessa Thompson wants Valkyrie to find her queen! OUR HEARTS CAN'T HANDLE THIS!!

Marvel fans have been waiting FOREVER (and that isn't an exaggeration) to finally see an LGBTQ+ superhero on-screen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and although we've been teased many times, it looks like we're one-step closer to finally seeing queer representation pan out in the popular movie franchise, with Tessa Thompson's beloved Thor character Valkyrie being our beacon of hope.

Tessa Thompson on Valkyrie: “First of all, as king, she needs to find her queen.” #MarvelSDCC pic.twitter.com/XR1I2wsUNR — Ryan Gajewski (@_RyanGajewski) July 21, 2019

"First of all, as king, she needs to find her queen. That will be the first order of business," Thompson said (to thunderous applause) when asked about her bisexual character's future during the eventful AF Marvel Studios panel on Saturday afternoon at this year's San Diego Comic-Con. (If you recall, Valkyrie assumed the role of King of New Asard after Thor left to patrol space with the Guardians of the Galaxy.)

When the clip of Tessa expressing Valkrie's interest in looking for a queen went viral, queer MCU understandably went nuts and immediately took to Twitter to share a few suggestions in mind as to who could be Valkyrie's queen:

Valkyrie is looking for her queen



Brie Larson:#MarvelSDCC pic.twitter.com/S7u6wQBVwy — heather (@richardeternals) July 21, 2019

Thor in a movie with Jane-Thor and Valkyrie, Queen of Asgard.



Im guessing this is the plot:#MarvelSDCC #Thor pic.twitter.com/LbkBUTn34P — Callsign: MAVERICK (@PaulBufordLA) July 21, 2019

Is there an application we can fill out for Valkyrie’s queen or... #MarvelSDCC #SDCC pic.twitter.com/kKb5CEdz4G — Bri Gen Con Author Alley Table N (@BrichibiTweets) July 21, 2019

Tessa said Valkyrie is KING of Asgard and needs to find a QUEEN #MarvelSDCC pic.twitter.com/l0PodcOEKX — LizX27‎ (@Brie_Goes_Hard) July 21, 2019

JANE FOSTER WILL BECOME VALKYRIE’S QUEEN AND THOR WILL FIND HIMSELF A SPACE BOYFRIEND I SPEAK IT INTO EXISTENCE LETS GO LESBIANS LETs GO #MarvelSDCC pic.twitter.com/x5F4OrkFr9 — andy (@infinitypilots) July 21, 2019

With all the great ships out there, we're not sure exactly who we want to see play Valkyrie's significant other, but what we do know is that we hope her queerness is finally explored on-screen soon...