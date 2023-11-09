6 Things In The Avatar: The Last Airbender Trailer That Have Us Shouting Yip Yip Hooray
The trailer for the long-awaited live-action adaptation of the beloved animated series is here!
Courtesy of Netflix
The trailer for Avatar: The Last Airbender has finally soared onto our screen and yes, it has all the... wait for it... elements we were hoping for.
The show, which is based on the beloved animated Nickelodeon series, is a live-action reimagining of the story of Avatar Aang and his sidekicks as they face off against the might of the Fire Nation who, in Aang’s hundred-year absence, have taken over the world and thrown it out of balance. To be able to fight back, Aang must first master the four elements (Water, Earth, Fire, and Air) to begin to fulfill his destiny as Avatar and bring peace and balance back to the four nations.
But he won’t be doing it alone: Aang’s joined by new friends Sokka (Ian Ousley) and Katara (Kiawentiio), siblings and members of the Southern Water Tribe who have their own reason to fight back against the Fire Nation. On their trail though are Crown Prince Zuko (Dallas Liu) and his uncle Iroh (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee) who are determined to capture the Avatar before he can tear down what Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim) has built.
It’s an epic tale full of colorful characters and adorable creatures — but also profound ideas about the evils of colonization and imperialism. Yeah, we can’t wait.
Sure, there was technically another live-action adaptation of this property — but we don’t speak of that. Instead let’s talk about all the incredible moments in the trailer that have us heartbending and counting down the days until it arrives on Netflix, aka February 22.
1. Uncle Iroh
Courtesy of Netflix
If there’s a more universally beloved character in pop culture I can’t think of them. Uncle Iroh is one of the most beautifully written, nuanced, and delightful characters to grace the screen, large or small. To see him here in live action played by the equally charming Paul Sun-Hyung Lee makes me want to cry “The Tales Of Ba Sing Se” style.
2. The cast
Courtesy of Netflix
I know we promised not to speak of the other live-action adaptation, but honestly just look at this cast. They are the animated characters come to life and that’s a breath of freshly bent air.
3. Momo and Appa
Courtesy of Netflix
If you didn’t squeal with delight when you saw Appa the flying bison and Momo the lemur, do you have a heart? These two characters are some of the most adorable and heart-warming parts of the series — and that’s really saying something.
4. The city of Omashu
Courtesy of Netflix
The city of Omashu is another thrilling part of the series and to see it rendered here looking just like it was brought to life from the animated series is another awe-inspiring moment. We can’t wait to see the cabbage guy at the gate and meet not only Bumi, but Bonzu Pippinpaddle Oppsokopolis the Third, as well. IYKYK.
5. The element bending
Courtesy of Netflix
If you want to make a live-action Avatar series work, one of the (many) things you absolutely cannot get wrong is the bending. It has to feel like there’s a weight and realness to it. It also has to look visually poetic and yet dangerous. Looks like the good folks of Netflix got the note. While we only see it in bits and pieces here, we like what we see.
6. The Kyoshi Warriors
Courtesy of Netflix
OMG, Suki! Not only do we love her and the pitch-perfect costuming, we can’t help but hope that maybe, just maybe, we’ll get an adaptation of our favorite Sapphic Avatar, Kyoshi, in the future, too.
This all adds up to a very promising first impression for a series we can’t wait to see. Avatar: The Last Airbender premieres February 22, 2024 on Netflix. Watch the trailer below.