6 Things In The Avatar: The Last Airbender Trailer That Have Us Shouting Yip Yip Hooray

Courtesy of Netflix

The trailer for Avatar: The Last Airbender has finally soared onto our screen and yes, it has all the... wait for it... elements we were hoping for.

The show, which is based on the beloved animated Nickelodeon series, is a live-action reimagining of the story of Avatar Aang and his sidekicks as they face off against the might of the Fire Nation who, in Aang’s hundred-year absence, have taken over the world and thrown it out of balance. To be able to fight back, Aang must first master the four elements (Water, Earth, Fire, and Air) to begin to fulfill his destiny as Avatar and bring peace and balance back to the four nations.

But he won’t be doing it alone: Aang’s joined by new friends Sokka (Ian Ousley) and Katara (Kiawentiio), siblings and members of the Southern Water Tribe who have their own reason to fight back against the Fire Nation. On their trail though are Crown Prince Zuko (Dallas Liu) and his uncle Iroh (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee) who are determined to capture the Avatar before he can tear down what Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim) has built.

It’s an epic tale full of colorful characters and adorable creatures — but also profound ideas about the evils of colonization and imperialism. Yeah, we can’t wait.

Sure, there was technically another live-action adaptation of this property — but we don’t speak of that. Instead let’s talk about all the incredible moments in the trailer that have us heartbending and counting down the days until it arrives on Netflix, aka February 22.