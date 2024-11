Millions of Americans across the country are reeling from the results of the presidential election, but the LGBTQ+ community — which has been ruthlessly targeted by conservatives across the country and is likely to only get worse under a second Donald Trump administration — has been particularly affected by the outcome, especially among young people.

In the days leading up to the election, the suicide prevention network The Trevor Project reported a 200 percent increase in the number of crisis conversations with election-based keywords like “election” and rights.” The Rainbow Youth Project’s crisis hotline saw a 125 percent increase in calls, texts, and chat messages on Election Day and the following day when compared with a regular day. “

Trans people have been targeted by the vitriolic rhetoric from Trump and his allies. Over 500 anti-LGBTQ bills have been introduced this year alone,” said Nathan Grant Smith, a professor of psychology at the University of Houston with an emphasis on LGBTQ+ people living with or affected by HIV. “Trans and queer people in the US are understandably worried about how the transphobic and homophobic rhetoric of the coming administration may impact their lives through even more upcoming legislation that limits their access to health care, engagement in everyday life—such as sports and using the restroom, and recognition of their relationships.”

We’re experiencing unprecedented times, so it makes sense that people, especially young people who will have to live with the consequences of what happened in the voting booth for longer than anyone else, are struggling with feelings of hopelessness and even considering suicide but there are people out there who can help.

So, what do you do if you or someone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts? PRIDE reached out to experts Jillian Amodio, a licensed social worker and psychology professor, and clinical mental health counselor Thomas Banta, who used to for a crisis text line and did crisis assessments for emergency rooms, to find out how you can take care of yourself, your loved ones, and the queer teens in your life during this stressful time.



What should you do if someone you know is considering suicide? Tinnakorn Jorruang/Shutterstock If someone you know is suffering from thoughts of suicide, the first thing you need to do is try to ascertain how severe their depression is and then get them the appropriate help. “There’s a spectrum of severity with crises,” Banta tells PRIDE. “First and foremost, if someone is a danger to themselves or others, they need to be connected with emergency services. Safety in crisis has to be the priority.” Amodio echoed this but also explains that making the person in crisis feel heard is very important. “Validate their feelings, assess for their safety, and get help,” she tells PRIDE. “Honor their emotions and do not shy away from them out of discomfort or fear, let them know you are here for them. If their safety is a concern call your local crisis response.” Resources: Call the US Suicide and Crisis Hotline at 988

Text the Crisis Text Line at 741-741

Contact The Trevor Project (trevorproject.org)

Message the Rainbow Youth Project ( rainbowyouthproject.org )

) Contact PFLAG (pflag.org)

If you are suicidal or struggling with your mental health, what steps should you take right now? Peopleimages.com Yuri A/Shutterstock The feelings you are experiencing are normal, but they can also be distressing, which is why it’s so important to reach out for help, either from someone you know and trust or one of the suicide prevention services. Some people try to ignore the warning signs that they are headed for trouble, but Banta says that, if possible, you should try to get help before things reach a crisis point. “Listen to the whispers before they become screams,” he says. “Get connected with mental health services and use the tools available. Therapy and medication management can reliably reduce these symptoms.” There is often so much stigma around mental health struggles, but Amodio says there is nothing to be ashamed of. “It is ok to have these feelings, but you do not have to give in to them,” she cautions. “There are people and resources who can help. Reach out to a friend or family member who you trust. Call 988 or text 741-741. Go to your local mental health walk in clinic or urgent care facility. Remember that you are worthy and deserve to get the help and support you need to feel better.”

What advice would you give young LGBTQ+ people who are struggling with suicidal thoughts? Peopleimages.com Yuri A/Shutterstock Validating the very real fears the young person in your life is dealing with will help them feel less alone, but finding a connection will provide long-term benefits. Amodio says to tell queer teens that their “concerns, fears, and worries are valid” and “your existence and your experiences matter.” She also recommended having them reach out to The Trevor Project and PFLAG for support and guidance. “Find people you can talk to who love you, accept you, and support you,” she says. “You are not alone and you deserve to feel safe and supported.” While you can’t erase their valid fears about their rights being stripped away by conservatives in power, you can tell your teen that they don’t have to suffer alone. “No one phrase can make the horror of fundamental human rights being taken away better,” Banta says. “But we don’t have to suffer alone. There are hoards of people out there who want connection and want to help. Work to find them."

How can you help if a young LGBTQ+ teen in your life has been in crisis since the election? fizkes/Shutterstock If you have a young queer person in your life who is feeling hopeless or filled with rage since the election, don’t patronize them and tell them everything is going to be ok. Instead, try to get them help and be the person they can lean on. “Be the safe person in their life they can come to and talk about,” Banta explains. “There’s no silver bullet, but just being listened to and having someone share to share their pain with can be enormously helpful.”

Amodio says that being there for them and connecting them with resources are the best ways to help. “Do not discount their concerns or minimize their worry,” she warns. “Continue to show up for them, validate their feelings, and continue to show them love and support. Get them help from a therapist and make sure they have the resources they need to feel safe and supported.”