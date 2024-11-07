20 HILARIOUSLY dark election memes that have us HOWLING

Fox; The CW; ABC
We know the election was a massive disappointment, but tragedy breeds dark humor, and the internet has been generous with hilarious election-related memes that have us laughing instead or crying through the pain.
From making fun of MAGA gays and people who voted for cheap groceries instead of human rights to funny Simpsons and Gilmore Girls references and darkly comedic What We Do in the Shadowsmemes, there will be something that will tickle your funny bone and get your mind off of the dumpster fire that is our county right now.
Everyone could use a good laugh right now, and what better way than scrolling through the funniest and darkest memes social media has to offer?