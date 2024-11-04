Whenever the Republicans gather, there's bound to be some heathenous gay activity, but they usually do their best to keep it behind closed doors until it's time for them to face the public and do everything in their power to "wipe out" the homosexuality most of them partake in anyway.

But I digress.

Recently, one Donald J. Trump -- who is the Republican choice for President, if you have somehow missed his noise -- enlightened us all as to what's really going on in his mind, and perhaps that he's even turned on by... microphones?

Okay, that last part is a bit of a stretch, but, over the weekend, Trump did spend some time ranting and raving (as he does) about how "all he asks for" is a "good mic," which was an issue for him on this particular day. I personally would prefer if microphones were suddenly to ban together to shut him up, but that's neither here nor there.

Anyway, during his speech/vent/ramble/whatever he was talking about, Trump, albeit somewhat inadvertently, performed fellatio with his microphone stand.

First off, check out the full clip and then we'll discuss:

Very soon after, this clip quickly circulated the internet in droves and has come in as a last-minute punch against the Trump campaign ahead of the November 5 election.

Funny as that may be for some of us, the truth is, it also presents a bit of a double standard. Consider the following reaction: